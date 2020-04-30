Coronavirus latest: Almost 3,000 crew in quarantine aboard German cruise ship

A cruise ship off Germany's north coast has quarantined some 3,000 crew members after one individual tested positive

The US has begun easing its lockdown measures in some states

The World Health Organization has reiterated that the new coronavirus is of natural origin, in disagreement with President Trump's assertion that it began in a Chinese lab

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:51 President Donald Trump says he's hoping that the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States will be below 100,000, even though he acknowledged the figure as a "horrible number."

So far, more than 1.1 million infections have been reported in the US, with 64,789 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

After his briefing, Trump, who has remained in the White House since March 28 due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, for a weekend away at the presidential retreat.

00:34 Nearly 3,000 crew members of a cruise ship owned by German tourism company TUI have been quarantined on board after one individual tested positive for COVID-19, the travel giant stated.

Fifteen of those aboard "Mein Schiff 3" were tested due to having mild flu-like symptoms. One of them ended up testing positive.

All 2,899 crew would remain in quarantine on board in the cruise liner's home port of Cuxhaven, on Germany's North Sea coast, until further notice, TUI said in a statement. The vessel had no passengers on board, TUI added.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

