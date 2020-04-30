 Coronavirus latest: Almost 3,000 crew in quarantine aboard German cruise ship | News | DW | 02.05.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: Almost 3,000 crew in quarantine aboard German cruise ship

The ship is stationed in the port of Cuxhaven, with all 2,899 personnel in isolation after one crew member tested positive. Meanwhile, more than a dozen US states have let restaurants, stores or other businesses reopen.

My ship 3 a cruise ship of TUI Cruises in Kiel am Ostseekai Kiel Hindenburgufer Schleswig Holstein Germany

  • A cruise ship off Germany's north coast has quarantined some 3,000 crew members after one individual tested positive
  • The US has begun easing its lockdown measures in some states
  • The World Health Organization has reiterated that the new coronavirus is of natural origin, in disagreement with President Trump's assertion that it began in a Chinese lab

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:41 US regulators have allowed emergency use of the first drug that appears to enable some patients infected with the novel coronavirus to recover faster.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Gilead Science's intravenous drug for hospitalized patients with "severe disease," such as those experiencing breathing problems requiring supplemental oxygen or ventilators, issues that COVID-19 patients suffer from.

Remdesivir is the first drug shown to help fight the novel virus that has so far been responsible for the deaths of almost a quarter of a million people worldwide.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at the White House alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

"This was lightning speed in terms of getting something approved," Hahn said, describing the drug as "an important clinical advance."

The FDA acted after preliminary results from a government-sponsored study demonstrated that the drug shortened the recovery time by 31%, or about four days on average, for those hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Read more: Antiviral drug remdesivir shows promise in trial on monkeys with coronavirus

Remdesivir

In April, scientists reported that the antiviral drug remdesivir has been effective in treating monkeys infected with COVID-19

00:51 President Donald Trump says he's hoping that the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States will be below 100,000, even though he acknowledged the figure as a "horrible number."

So far, more than 1.1 million infections have been reported in the US, with 64,789 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

After his briefing, Trump, who has remained in the White House since March 28 due to the coronavirus lockdown, flew to Camp David, Maryland, for a weekend away at the presidential retreat.

00:34 Nearly 3,000 crew members of a cruise ship owned by German tourism company TUI have been quarantined on board after one individual tested positive for COVID-19, the travel giant stated.

Fifteen of those aboard "Mein Schiff 3" were tested due to having mild flu-like symptoms. One of them ended up testing positive.

All 2,899 crew would remain in quarantine on board in the cruise liner's home port of Cuxhaven, on Germany's North Sea coast, until further notice, TUI said in a statement. The vessel had no passengers on board, TUI added.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Coronavirus latest: India extends world's biggest lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi/shs (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

