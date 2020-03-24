Coronavirus latest: 1.3 billion people in India on lockdown

1.3 billion people ordered to lock down in India

The US could become the new epicenter of the pandemic

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games have been postponed

Germany has more than 30,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 120 deaths so far

01:29 New Zealand announced a state of emergency on Wednesday to combat the spread of COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown will take place from midnight. The country has reported 47 new infections, bringing its confirmed total to 205.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned the number of cases will rise: "Make no mistake, this will get worse before it gets better."

01:13 Sportswear giant Nike said shoppers in key Asian markets were beginning to return to stores and online shopping. "Traffic is back," Nike Chief Executive John Donahoe said of China, adding that the same dynamic was beginning to play out in Japan and South Korea.

"Consumers are back in the stores," he said. "They are often wearing facemasks, but they're back in the store."

During its peak, the COVID-19 crisis in China forced the closure of 75 percent of Nike-owned stores.

00:39 Instances of panic buying were reported across India in the aftermath of a nationwide lockdown announced on Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation announcing the lockdown, people flocked to markets to stock up on essentials.

Pharmacies and grocery stores saw people queuing up even as a lockdown was already in place in several parts of the country, including the capital, New Delhi.

Indian media reported queues at grocery stores even before Modi's speech, despite the prime minister's call for social distancing in a prior address.

After reports of panic buying, Modi took to Twitter to pacify the public.

"THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC," he wrote.

00:30 Italy reported a rise of 743 new deaths from the novel coronavirus epidemic, after figures had declined the previous two days.

The government announced harsher penalties for people who violate home confinement rules, in place since March 10. These include one to five years in prison for people leaving their homes if they have tested positive for the virus.

00:05 India began a total lockdown at midnight local time (19:30 UTC) on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lockdown will be in place for the next 21 days.

"For the next few days, forget about going out. Stay at home. Do just one thing and stay at home," Modi urged more than 1 billion people.

The prime minister said that he called on the state and regional governments in India to focus primarily on health services. So far, the country has logged 469 active cases and 10 deaths.

