News

Coronavirus: Joe Biden signs order requiring all US arrivals to quarantine

Anyone flying to the US will be required to present a negative coronavirus test before departing and quarantine on arrival. Biden presented the plans in a speech launching his administration's pandemic response plan.

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris

Joe Biden has signed 10 executive orders aimed at combating the pandemic

US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Thursday requiring anybody flying to the US to be tested for the coronavirus before flying, and to subsequently quarantine on arrival.

It was part of 10 executive orders as well new directives and memos on the coronavirus signed by Biden as he starts his administration's campaign against the pandemic.

"In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America," said Biden.

Biden also outlined plans to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks. 

"We didn't get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around," Biden warned. "Despite the best intentions we're going to face setbacks." But he declared: "To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way."

What are the new directives?

  • Testing and mandatory quarantine for all people flying to the country
  • Mandating the wearing of masks on public transport, interstate transport and at travel hubs
  • Starting a program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies
  • Invoking the Defense Production Act to ramp up supplies of vaccines and protective equipment
  • Building public vaccination centers through the Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Administering 100 million shots in Biden's first 100 days in office
  • Developing guidance on safely reopening schools, colleges and childcare centers
  • Improving data collection on the pandemic and schools
  • Mandating stronger safety rights for workers
  • Creating a new organisation to oversee increased testing
  • Directing resources to hard-hit minority communities

aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

