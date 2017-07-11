Coronavirus: Joe Biden signs order requiring all US arrivals to quarantine

Anyone flying to the US will be required to present a negative coronavirus test before departing and quarantine on arrival. Biden presented the plans in a speech launching his administration's pandemic response plan.
US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Thursday requiring anybody flying to the US to be tested for the coronavirus before flying, and to subsequently quarantine on arrival.
It was part of 10 executive orders as well new directives and memos on the coronavirus signed by Biden as he starts his administration's campaign against the pandemic.
"In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America," said Biden.
Biden also outlined plans to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks.
"We didn't get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around," Biden warned. "Despite the best intentions we're going to face setbacks." But he declared: "To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way."
aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)