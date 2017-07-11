Coronavirus: Joe Biden signs order requiring all US arrivals to quarantine

US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order on Thursday requiring anybody flying to the US to be tested for the coronavirus before flying, and to subsequently quarantine on arrival.

It was part of 10 executive orders as well new directives and memos on the coronavirus signed by Biden as he starts his administration's campaign against the pandemic.

"In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America," said Biden.

Biden also outlined plans to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks.

"We didn't get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around," Biden warned. "Despite the best intentions we're going to face setbacks." But he declared: "To a nation waiting for action, let me be clear on this point: Help is on the way."

What are the new directives?

Testing and mandatory quarantine for all people flying to the country

Mandating the wearing of masks on public transport, interstate transport and at travel hubs

Starting a program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies

Invoking the Defense Production Act to ramp up supplies of vaccines and protective equipment

Building public vaccination centers through the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Administering 100 million shots in Biden's first 100 days in office

Developing guidance on safely reopening schools, colleges and childcare centers

Improving data collection on the pandemic and schools

Mandating stronger safety rights for workers

Creating a new organisation to oversee increased testing

Directing resources to hard-hit minority communities

aw/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)