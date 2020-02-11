Coronavirus: Japan confirms most infections outside China

The effects of the coronavirus continued to take hold on Wednesday as Japan reported a total of 174 cases, the largest number of infections outside China, health authorities said.

The escalation in confirmed cases from the Japanese cruise ship that had 3,700 people on board showed no signs of abating in what has now become the largest single cluster of the newly named COVID-19 virus outside its origin in China, where it has killed more than 1,100.

Two given a clean bill of health in Russia

In Russia, two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 since the end of January have now fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals this week, officials said.

A tourist from China hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was allowed to leave hospital after tests revealed he was no longer infected and "posed no danger to people around him,'' local health officials said.

On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia discharged a female student who was also diagnosed with the virus. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.

WHO: 'More upheaval than a terrorist attack'

Also on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the virus "is more powerful in creating political, economic, and socialist upheaval than any terrorist attack."

Many questions remain about the virus, which emerged at a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, and is spread by people coughing or sneezing.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We hope that one of the outcomes of this meeting will be an agreed roadmap for research around which researchers and donors will align."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks to the world's media after a WHO meeting in Geneva, Switzerland

Chinese GP likely to postponed

The ramifications of the outbreak have caused disruption to the sporting world, with the Formula One Grand Prix in China the latest to event to be affected. The GP was due to take place on April 19 but British daily The Times and other media outlets have reported that motor racing's governing body, the FIA, said it was closely monitoring the situation to find an alternative date in the calendar, or even cancel it altogether.

A host of international sporting events have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the all-electric Formula E motor racing series that abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month.

In addition, a string of golf tournaments have been called off in Asia, including this month's HSBC Women's Golf World Championship in Singapore and the LPGA Thailand. The US LPGA Tour has scrapped three of its most lucrative early-season events across the continent.

jsi/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

