Coronavirus: Italy reports first death from COVID-19

An Italian man infected with coronavirus died on Friday, becoming the first death of a European national linked to the deadly illness that has spread across the globe.

The elderly man died in a hospital in the northern city of Padua, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday. He said that the 78-year-old had been in the hospital for 10 days for an unrelated illness.

The victim was one of two people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Veneto region. Last weekend, France reported the first death in Europe from the virus — a Chinese tourist who had been visiting Paris.

Scramble to contain the outbreak

Earlier in the day, officials had ordered schools, public buildings, restaurants and coffee shops in ten towns in northern Italy to close after a cluster of 15 other cases emerged.

All cases were located in the Lombardy region, where a 38-year-old man fell ill with the virus after meeting someone who returned from China in late January. Five doctors and nurses and several patients were infected at the hospital in Codogno where he was treated.

People walk down an empty street in the vollage of Codogno, Italy amid the coronavirus scare

Three other people, who all visited the same cafe in the Lombardy region, also tested positive for the virus.

Hundreds of people have been put in isolation and are being tested for the virus, Italian health officials have said. Over 150 co-workers of the 38-year-old as well 70 medical staff at Codogna hospital are among those being tested.

The new cases represent the first acquired through secondary contagion in Italy and brought the total number of confirmed cases up to 17.

COVID-19 spreads globally

The COVID-19 virus has now infected more than 77,000 people worldwide, with China, where the virus originated, by far the worst affected. China has reported some 2,345 deaths, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

South Korea also reported a major jump in the number of infections on Saturday, with 142 new cases since Friday, taking the total number of infected to 346. The country also reported a second death from the virus.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called the situation an emergency. The cities of Daegu and Cheongdo have been designated special care zones.

Iran is also struggling to contain the virus within its own borders. Authorities there announced 13 new cases as well as two deaths from the COVID-19 virus on Friday. Most cases here are linked to the holy city of Qom, but people are infected in other cities too.

Lebanon also reported its first case — a 45-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Qom.

Authorities in Israel confirmed its first case — a passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship. The infected person had initially tested negative to the virus on arrival in Israel.

What's the situation in South Korea?

Most of the cases in South Korea center around the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu. More than 120 members of the church have been infected.

The government is trying to identify those who might have come in contact with infected people and diagnose the disease at the earliest opportunity.

"We will proactively provide necessary assistance including sickbeds, personnel, and equipment," the prime minister said in a meeting with senior officials.

The mayor of Daegu advised its population of over 2.4 million people to stay indoors.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus does not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrive at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees are taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they are set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees are said to be infected with the new virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China is reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opens on February 3. The hospital aims to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Bad ending to a cruise Also on February 3, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan after cases of the new coronavirus were found on board. As of February 17, the number of people infected has grown to more than 450, the largest cluster of cases outside of China. Several of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship are being or have been flown back to their home countries.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New methodology, new statistic On February 13, China's Hubei province registers the highest-ever one-day total of infections. This comes, however, after authorities announced that they had begun including people diagnosed using new clinical methods — CT scans for lung infections instead of the previous nucleic acid tests — in official statistics. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr, Timothy Jones



What's happening in Iran?

Currently Iran has 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Four of Friday's 13 new cases were confirmed in Tehran, while seven came from Qom and four were in the northern Gilan province on the Caspian Sea, health ministry spokesman. Kianush Jahanapur said.

All cases outside of Qom have been linked to the holy city. Qom has now imposed special measures including closing schools and universities.

Iran has stopped short of a complete ban on its citizens traveling to China, but in the last two weeks the country grounded all flights to China with the exception of planes carrying cargo only. Iran's civil aviation authority spokesperson said these are under supervision and checks are being carried out.

An Iranian official was also confirmed positive for coronavirus on Saturday, according to state television.

In Turkey, officials have begun screen travelers arriving from Iran at border gates and are refusing entry to anyone with signs of illness, Turkey's health minister said. He added that Iranians who have traveled to Qom in the past 14 days will be refused entry.

Kuwait Airways said it will suspend all flights to Iran.

Economic hit for China

Speaking with DW, President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Jörg Wuttke warned of short- and long-term effects the virus will likely have on the Chinese economy.

Supply chain disruption could have greater effects than those seen after the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, he said.

"The economy is going to take a major hit in the first quarter...Transportation is 80% down. Hotels and restaurants are all closed...there is not much activity if any at all. Manufacturing is partially coming back...but the first quarter is basically gone."

Nevertheless, he was optimistic that international investors would retain interest in the country.

"China is the place to be. There is no second China," he said.

Meanwhile, Hubei provincial government said that the coronavirus incubation period could be as long as 27 days. A 70-year-old man in the province was infected with the virus but did not show symptoms until 27 days later, meaning that the virus' incubation period could be much longer than the presumed 14 days.

The man, only identified by his family name, Jiang, on January 24 drove his car back to a city in northwestern Hubei from eastern Ezhou, where he was visiting his sister, who had been infected, according to the Hubei government website. He had a fever on February 20 and tested positive for coronavirus a day later, the statement said.

A longer incubation period could complicate efforts to contain the spread of the epidemic.

School shuts in Japan

Japan confirmed four new coronavirus infections on Saturday, as a high school where an infected person taught was closed for two days. The teacher, a woman in her 60s in Chiba prefecture, went to work while showing symptoms. She first showed symptoms on February 12 and was hospitalised on February 19, according to local media. Her school is set to close for two days from February 25.

The second case was a woman in her 30s in the same prefecture, who has been hospitalized but is not showing any symptoms, according to a Chiba government official.

The additional two cases are a man in his 60s and another man in his 50s in Kumamoto prefecture in southern Japan. Ninety-nine people in Japan have so far tested positive for coronavirus.



