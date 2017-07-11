Coronavirus digest: Protests in Italy as Europe locks down

Italian police deployed teargas after demonstrators rallied across the country against nationwide coronavirus resctrictions on Tuesday evening.

Members of the neo-fascist political party Forza Nuova (New Force) clashed with police in the Rome's central Piazza del Popolo.

The northern cities of Milan and Turin saw scenes of unrest from Monday into Tuesday, after the Italian government imposed the most severe restrictions since the end of the main lockdown in June. Hundreds gathered outside the offices of the regional government in Milan, with some throwing stones, petrol bombs and fireworks. In Turin, shop windows were smashed and stock looted.

The country's prosecutor for terrorism and organized crime, Federico Cafiero de Raho, said subversives — including those from the extreme right and anarchists on the extreme left — had infiltrated peaceful protests nationwide.

Read more: False alarm? Confusion about EU COVID-19 threat levels

Under the latest rules, all bars and restaurants must close by 6 p.m. local time. Cinemas, theaters, gyms, pools and concert halls will also have to shut. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the pandemic had reached "worrying levels" and that tough measures were needed to "manage it without being overwhelmed."

Here's a roundup of other major developments around the world.

Europe

Spain has already introduced new state of emergency restrictions on the opening hours of hospitality businesses, with France expected to follow suit. President Emmanuel Macron is to give a televised address on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Germany is set to announce "lockdown light" measures that include the closure of all restaurants and bars in the coming week. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases confirmed 14,964 new cases in Germany on Wednesday — a record since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Germany extends list of cities under coronavirus clampdown Munich became the latest major city to exceed Germany’s key coronavirus threshold. In the capital Berlin, authorities have implemented a nighttime curfew — the first in 70 years — in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. All Berlin businesses are required to close by 11 p.m. at least until the end of October. The number of people allowed to meet outside at night is limited to five.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave The Czech Republic weighs national lockdown The Czech Republic, previously hailed for its COVID-19 response, is now teetering on the brink of a second lockdown. A state of emergency has been in force since October 5. Face masks are compulsory and churches — where singing is prohibited — are limited to 10 people. Shopping centers have been instructed to switch off Wi-Fi to put off young people from gathering.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Spanish government granted exceptional powers Spain’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day state of emergency in Madrid to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The move allowed the government to enforce quarantine measures across the country, prompting protests. The measure came after the Madrid regional government had rejected calls from the national government to enforce stricter measures to control the epidemic.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Police go undercover in France to enforce restrictions Bars in Paris remain closed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Two additional cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, have raised their alert to the maximum level. On Saturday, France recorded nearly 27,000 cases — its highest daily tally since the outbreak. In Paris and its suburbs, police carried out checks to ensure bars were closed and restaurants were ensuring social distancing.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Despite surge in cases, schools remain open in Poland Poland has rolled out new measures to curb the pandemic after reporting record infections for a fifth straight day, but schools remain open. People aged between 60 and 65 have special shopping hours every morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Wearing of masks in public is now mandated for everyone all the time. The country of 38 million has so far recorded 121,638 confirmed cases and 2,972 deaths.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Slovakia: No more than 6 can gather In Slovakia, a maximum of six people can gather as of 13 October, though family members are an exception. Face masks are compulsory and all public events are banned, including religious services in churches. Fitness and wellness centers are shut, while restaurants are prohibited from serving meals indoors. This September 30 photo shows hockey fans in Bratislava protesting coronavirus measures.

Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave Three-tier alert system goes live in England The government has introduced a three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England. The new system classifies all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk. Liverpool, in northwest England, is expected to be in the highest tier, which will see restrictions tightened, such as closing gyms, pubs, and casinos. Author: Michael Nyantakyi Oti



Russia has issued a nationwide mandate that people wear masks at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators from Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

In contrast with the deepening gloom in Europe, there were celebrations in Australia as the country's second-biggest city Melbourne celebrated the end of several months under lockdown.

India has been holding major regional elections as the capital Delhi reported its worst daily caseload increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Many voters were seen wearing masks, with officials providing gloves as members of the public cast their ballots.

There were 43,893 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, with New Delhi reporting 4,853 of those.

Watch video 01:50 Share Dampened celebrations in India Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kPg0 India: Hindu festival season overshadowed by COVID-19

Authorities in Kashgar prefecture in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China say they have completed tests on more than 4.7 million residents. It follows the country's latest outbreak at the weekend.

Read more: China — An unpopular winner in the year of the coronavirus

More than 200 confirmed or suspected cases were found in Kashgar's Shufu county, where the outbreak occurred.

Americas

In the United States, outbreaks are worsening in hotly contested "battleground" states in next week's election, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania's department of health on Tuesday said it had seen fresh record in new daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Wisconsin broke its daily state records for both cases and deaths.

Watch video 12:36 Share Making ends meet in New York Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kNR6 Coronavirus: Making ends meet in New York

The United Nations has canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after one member nation there reported five cases among its staff.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the cancellation, on the advice of the UN Medical Unit, in a letter to the organization's 193 member nations.

rc/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)