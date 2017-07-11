 Coronavirus digest: Protests in Italy as Europe locks down | News | DW | 28.10.2020

News

Coronavirus digest: Protests in Italy as Europe locks down

Protests turned violent after the introduction of new restrictions, with second-wave lockdowns being implemented across Europe. Meanwhile, both Germany and the Indian capital New Delhi reported a daily record for cases.

A trash container burns during a protest over the restrictions put in place to curb the coronavirus disease (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Italian police deployed teargas after demonstrators rallied across the country against nationwide coronavirus resctrictions on Tuesday evening.

Members of the neo-fascist political party Forza Nuova (New Force) clashed with police in the Rome's central Piazza del Popolo.

The northern cities of Milan and Turin saw scenes of unrest from Monday into Tuesday, after the Italian government imposed the most severe restrictions since the end of the main lockdown in June. Hundreds gathered outside the offices of the regional government in Milan, with some throwing stones, petrol bombs and fireworks. In Turin, shop windows were smashed and stock looted.

The country's prosecutor for terrorism and organized crime, Federico Cafiero de Raho, said subversives — including those from the extreme right and anarchists on the extreme left — had infiltrated peaceful protests nationwide.

Read more: False alarm? Confusion about EU COVID-19 threat levels

Under the latest rules, all bars and restaurants must close by 6 p.m. local time. Cinemas, theaters, gyms, pools and concert halls will also have to shut. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the pandemic had reached "worrying levels" and that tough measures were needed to "manage it without being overwhelmed."

Here's a roundup of other major developments around the world.

Europe

Spain has already introduced new state of emergency restrictions on the opening hours of hospitality businesses, with France expected to follow suit. President Emmanuel Macron is to give a televised address on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Germany is set to announce "lockdown light" measures that include the closure of all restaurants and bars in the coming week. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases confirmed 14,964 new cases in Germany on Wednesday — a record since the pandemic began.

  Empty tables and chairs at a Berlin restaurant (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Germany extends list of cities under coronavirus clampdown

    Munich became the latest major city to exceed Germany’s key coronavirus threshold. In the capital Berlin, authorities have implemented a nighttime curfew — the first in 70 years — in response to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. All Berlin businesses are required to close by 11 p.m. at least until the end of October. The number of people allowed to meet outside at night is limited to five.

  A woman and a man about in Prague (Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    The Czech Republic weighs national lockdown

    The Czech Republic, previously hailed for its COVID-19 response, is now teetering on the brink of a second lockdown. A state of emergency has been in force since October 5. Face masks are compulsory and churches — where singing is prohibited — are limited to 10 people. Shopping centers have been instructed to switch off Wi-Fi to put off young people from gathering.

  A person in a mask holding up a sign (SOPA Images/ZUMA Wire/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Spanish government granted exceptional powers

    Spain’s Cabinet has ordered a 15-day state of emergency in Madrid to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. The move allowed the government to enforce quarantine measures across the country, prompting protests. The measure came after the Madrid regional government had rejected calls from the national government to enforce stricter measures to control the epidemic.

  A chef serving customers in Paris (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Police go undercover in France to enforce restrictions

    Bars in Paris remain closed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Two additional cities, Toulouse and Montpellier, have raised their alert to the maximum level. On Saturday, France recorded nearly 27,000 cases — its highest daily tally since the outbreak. In Paris and its suburbs, police carried out checks to ensure bars were closed and restaurants were ensuring social distancing.

  Four pupils study in a classroom (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Despite surge in cases, schools remain open in Poland

    Poland has rolled out new measures to curb the pandemic after reporting record infections for a fifth straight day, but schools remain open. People aged between 60 and 65 have special shopping hours every morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Wearing of masks in public is now mandated for everyone all the time. The country of 38 million has so far recorded 121,638 confirmed cases and 2,972 deaths.

  Many young people at a game in Bratislava (Pavel Neubauer/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Slovakia: No more than 6 can gather

    In Slovakia, a maximum of six people can gather as of 13 October, though family members are an exception. Face masks are compulsory and all public events are banned, including religious services in churches. Fitness and wellness centers are shut, while restaurants are prohibited from serving meals indoors. This September 30 photo shows hockey fans in Bratislava protesting coronavirus measures.

  A sign promoting social distancing in London (Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)

    Coronavirus: Restrictions tighten as Europe battles second wave

    Three-tier alert system goes live in England

    The government has introduced a three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England. The new system classifies all areas as either "medium", "high" or "very high" risk. Liverpool, in northwest England, is expected to be in the highest tier, which will see restrictions tightened, such as closing gyms, pubs, and casinos.

    Author: Michael Nyantakyi Oti


Russia has issued a nationwide mandate that people wear masks at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators from Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

In contrast with the deepening gloom in Europe, there were celebrations in Australia as the country's second-biggest city Melbourne celebrated the end of several months under lockdown.

India has been holding major regional elections as the capital Delhi reported its worst daily caseload increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many voters were seen wearing masks, with officials providing gloves as members of the public cast their ballots.

There were 43,893 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, with New Delhi reporting 4,853 of those.

Watch video 01:50

India: Hindu festival season overshadowed by COVID-19

Authorities in Kashgar prefecture in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China say they have completed tests on more than 4.7 million residents. It follows the country's latest outbreak at the weekend.

Read more: China — An unpopular winner in the year of the coronavirus

More than 200 confirmed or suspected cases were found in Kashgar's Shufu county, where the outbreak occurred.

Americas

In the United States, outbreaks are worsening in hotly contested "battleground" states in next week's election, such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania's department of health on Tuesday said it had seen fresh record in new daily COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Wisconsin broke its daily state records for both cases and deaths.

Watch video 12:36

Coronavirus: Making ends meet in New York

The United Nations has canceled all in-person meetings at its New York headquarters after one member nation there reported five cases among its staff.

General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced the cancellation, on the advice of the UN Medical Unit, in a letter to the organization's 193 member nations.

rc/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

