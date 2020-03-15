 Coronavirus: ′Islamic State′ seeks to profit from pandemic | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 23.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Coronavirus: 'Islamic State' seeks to profit from pandemic

From advisories against travel to calls for a new jihad, the "Islamic State" group sees the COVID-19 pandemic as an "opportunity to exploit." The militants, however, are no more immune to the virus than anyone else.

Islamic State fighters

As public health authorities across the globe struggle to manage a devastating pandemic, the mayhem caused by the novel coronavirus has increasingly figured in the strategy of the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group.

In their regular newsletter circulated last week, IS described the pandemic as a divinely wrought "painful torment" against "crusader nations," a term referring to Western countries engaged in a military campaign to uproot the group.

It went on to describe the outbreak's fear factor as having a greater effect than the epidemic itself, saying it has placed the Western world "on the verge of a great economic catastrophe" by restricting mobility, roiling markets and disrupting public life.

"We ask God to increase their torment and save the believers from all that," the group said, according to British researcher Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi.

Read more: How a German family ended up in Syria's Islamic State-controlled territory

Watch video 42:36

Leonora - How a Father lost his Daughter to Islamic State

'Distracted' from the fight

The outbreak could be seen as reinforcing the militants' theology. It is also affecting international efforts to contain IS after the group's military defeat last year.

In Iraq, NATO announced earlier this month it would suspend training for 60 days due to the pandemic. As a result, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he would scale back the UK's troop deployment since "the tempo of training has significantly declined."

In addition to the moratorium on training activities, coalition members in Iraq and Syria are having to take precautions to prevent an outbreak among troops. Although US officials suggested the measures wouldn't have an impact on operational continuity, the outbreak is undermining efforts to shore up local capacity to deal with IS.

"Inevitably the coronavirus pandemic will shift attention and resources away from the fight against the 'Islamic State,'" said Colin P. Clarke, a senior research fellow at the Soufan Center. "The overall focus and attention required to continue fighting against the group will be understandably distracted."

"But [IS] fighters will be vulnerable as well. The militants themselves are clearly not immune from the virus, and if they are relying on faulty medical or health information, which is possible, then they could easily lose fighters to the virus too."

Read more: Coronavirus strands refugee children

Watch video 03:13

Greece: Fear of a coronavirus outbreak in migrant camps

Exploiting chaos

Indeed, the militant group in mid-March issued an initial advisory concerning the pandemic, calling on its fighters to avoid travel to affected areas. Instead, the IS suggested that they would receive divine protection from illness if they engaged in jihad.

One way to perform such spiritual struggle, the advisory argued, would be to break out fellow militants, their wives and children from prisons in the region. Already in October, more than 750 people with suspected links to IS broke out of Ain Issa camp in northeast Syria, a feat they accomplished by rioting while Kurdish forces were distracted by a Turkish offensive.

"If the virus begins to spread throughout jails and detention centers, which could already be happening, then the authorities tasked with managing those places, including the Kurds, will also be distracted and hampered in their mission," said Clarke, author of the book After the Caliphate.

That type of distraction was precisely what IS was referring to when it urged its members to use the opportunity to work toward freeing fellow militants and their family members in prisons where they "are threatened by disease in addition to subjugation."

In Iraq, some 20,000 suspected IS militants are held in jails across the country. Freeing any number of them would serve to reinforce their operational capabilities and threaten to undo years of coordinated efforts to contain the militant group.

"IS sees the pandemic as an opportunity to exploit," said British researcher al-Tamimi, "with all the chaos that ensues from it."

  • Empty area around the Eiffel Tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Paris on lockdown

    Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown last Tuesday. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food, visiting a doctor or going to work. The mayor of Paris, however, has called for stricter confinement measures as the number of infections increases worldwide.

  • Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Germany's capital goes quiet

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants. Later on Sunday, Merkel went into quarantine after being told she'd come into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

  • The Autobhan at Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Foreigners barred, borders closed

    In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

  • Marienplatz in Munich (Imago Images/Zuma/S. Babbar)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Bavarians ordered to stay at home

    The southern state of Bavaria imposed a statewide lockdown late last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Under the measures that will be in force for at least two weeks, people are not allowed to gather outside in groups and restaurants have been closed.

  • An empty London tube station (AFP/T. Akmen)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Britain urges social distancing

    The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

  • Empty downtown Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Milan: In the heart of the pandemic

    In recent weeks, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic has shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10.

  • St. Peter's Square (Imago Images/Zuma/E. Inetti)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Vatican closes to public

    While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

  • An empty Sagrada cathedral in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Bonilla)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries

    The Spanish government on Sunday sought to extend the country's state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was first imposed on March 14. Spain currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with Barcelona and Madrid particularly hard-hit.

  • An empty Hofburg in Vienna (AFP/H. Neubauer)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Infection rate slows in Austria

    Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, far lower than its peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country. Authorities in Vienna, however, aim to bring the rate down to single digits over the next three weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

War in Syria enters tenth year

Fighting has entered its tenth year as Russian and Turkish troops began joint patrols of the northwestern Idlib province as part of a fragile ceasefire. Over 100,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict began. (15.03.2020)  

COVID-19: Recovered patients have partially reduced lung function

Chinese researchers have found fluid- or debris-filled sacs in the lungs of those who were infected by COVID-19. Scans suggest sustained organ damage. (20.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: Is Pakistan taking COVID-19 too lightly?

Pakistan is heading toward a coronavirus emergency, yet the response of PM Khan's government has so far been unsatisfactory. Experts say the country could face a huge catastrophe if the authorities don't act properly. (18.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

A call for social distancing and restrictions on travel have left some of Europe's biggest cities looking deserted as governments across the continent take drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19. (23.03.2020)  

Related content

Türkei Grenze zu Syrien Flüchtlingskinder in Lager

War in Syria enters tenth year 15.03.2020

Fighting has entered its tenth year as Russian and Turkish troops began joint patrols of the northwestern Idlib province as part of a fragile ceasefire. Over 100,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict began.

COVID-19: Leere Straßen in London

Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open 'soon' 24.03.2020

Boris Johnson has announced strict social distancing measures in the UK. Donald Trump says the US economy will open again "soon." Follow DW for the latest.

Italien Corona-Pandemie: Fast 800 Tote an einem Tag

Coronavirus: Italy suffers through highest daily death toll 21.03.2020

Italy has recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Germany has more than 20,000 cases as states tighten restrictions. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement

World

US slashes aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion amid leadership feud

Coronavirus latest: UK in lockdown as Trump says US economy will open 'soon'

Coronavirus latest: UK rolls out nationwide lockdown

Egypt's security forces are torturing children in jail, says rights group

India's coronavirus fight complicated by people dodging quarantine