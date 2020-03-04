 Coronavirus: Iranians lose trust in government as virus spreads | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Coronavirus: Iranians lose trust in government as virus spreads

The relentless spread of COVID-19 in Iran has eroded public trust in the authorities' ability to contain the transmission of the virus. The growing distrust presents a huge challenge for the Iranian government.

Coronavirus: Iranians lose trust in government as virus spreads

Several cities in the northern Iranian province of Gilan have been placed on the highest alert due to the rapid dissemination of the COVID-19 virus over the past month. Gilan, a popular tourist destination in Iran, is located 200 kilometers (124.2 miles) to the north of the country's capital Tehran.

"When schools in Tehran were shut because of the new coronavirus, many Iranians traveled to the north of the country," Shahla, a young Iranian mother, told DW.

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Shahla, who grew up in a small town on the Caspian Sea, is currently living with her family in Tehran. She is angry at people who went north despite official travel warnings.

"My mother still lives in a small town along the Caspian Sea. She tells us about two people in our neighborhood who recently died after a severe cold. Their families are now under quarantine," Shahla said.

Watch video 01:56

How does testing for the coronavirus work?

Grim situation

Just how serious the situation is became clear last weekend when the governor of Gilan issued a travel warning. The hospitals in Gilan are overcrowded and in urgent need of medical equipment, declared Gholam Ali Jafarzadeh, a member of the provincial legislature.

Ali Jafarzadeh is skeptical about the official figure of 92 deaths in the province due to COVID-19, as of March 4. He suspects the actual number of infections to be much higher.

His parliamentary colleague, the newly elected MP Mohammad Ali Ramezani from Gilan, has already died of COVID-19.

Iranian authorities have been overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the virus across the country. Despite assurances from health officials, the situation has deteriorated drastically in recent days.

The number of deaths and new infections is constantly being revised upward. In no other country outside China have so many people died from COVID-19 so far.

Read more: Coronavirus and climate change: A tale of two crises

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the international nuclear deal that global powers and Iran struck in 2015.

Since the withdrawal, Washington has reinstated stringent unilateral economic sanctions on Iran. But humanitarian goods such as medicines and medical equipment have been excluded from these sanctions.

Nevertheless, Iran has been unable to buy medical products on the international markets as banks refuse to conduct transactions with Iranian entities for fear of finding themselves on the wrong side of US law.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government has been overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the virus across the country

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government has been overwhelmed by the rapid spread of the virus across the country

Mistrust and ignorance

"The relationship between the government and the public is severely damaged," sociologist Saeed Paivandi told DW. "The government is suffering a massive loss of confidence. And this shows in critical situations like now. Due to this distrust, society ignores information given out by the government. In recent weeks, the government has too often had to correct its own statements."

Iranians' distrust of the authorities has increased massively in recent months. The government's botched handling of the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane at the beginning of January has also contributed to the mistrust.

Read more: How does testing for the coronavirus work?

The Shiite holy city of Qom, located some 130 kilometers to the south of Tehran, is the epicenter of Iran's COVID-19 outbreak. It's where the country's first deaths were reported on February 19. Germany’s Robert Koch Institute has for weeks classified Qom — as well as Tehran — as "risk areas" in Iran.

But the Iranian administration has failed to adequately identify, isolate, and treat people who have come in contact with the virus.

Officials were unable to convince the city's clergy of the dangerous nature of the situation and the need to take appropriate measures to contain the virus' transmission.

The government failed to establish quarantines in and around the city. The clergy would have viewed such a measure an "insult to the Shiite saints buried there."

These administrative shortcomings have allowed the infection to spread to other parts of the country.

A functioning civil society needed

Given the virus' widespread transmission, even quarantine measures would be of little help now, said Minoo Mohraz, a professor of infectious diseases at the Medical University of Tehran and head of the Iranian Center for HIV/AIDS Control.

Many Iranians, however, have taken to social media to call Mohraz a "liar." She had previously expressed support for quarantine measures. Many Iranians believe Mohraz changed her stance under pressure from authorities.

Nevertheless, Mohraz is respected in the scientific community and is campaigning for a resurgent civil society, said Paivandi. "In recent years, the people of Iran have witnessed systematic repression of non-governmental organizations," he said. "But now the government is facing a huge challenge. Because of the loss of public confidence, it needs the support of civil society. But there are hardly any trustworthy activists left who could help."

  • German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer didn't shake hands with the Chancellor Merkel (picture-alliance/AA/A. Hosbas)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Handshake

    It's one of the most widespread greetings in the business world. But will the traditional handshake go out of style? Health experts recommend avoiding it to reduce the risk of contracting the coronarvirus. Germany's interior minister took that advice seriously and refused to shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand. They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.

  • Emmanuel Macron kissing Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/P. Manzo)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Double-cheek kiss

    France's government has advised its citizens to cut back on the traditional "bise" — greeting by kissing others on both cheeks. But French President Emmanuel Macron nevertheless gave the double-kiss greeting to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte during a summit in Naples this week, symbolically demonstrating that he didn't fear contact with the neighboring country affected by a coronavirus surge.

  • Traders Peter Tuchman, right, slaps a high five before the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    High five

    It's a gesture that was first popularized by baseball and basketball players in the US. About 50% fewer bacteria are transferred by high-fiving than by shaking hands — meaning that it's still not completely risk-free.

  • Greta Thunberg and Barack Obama (picture-alliance/dpa/The Obama Foundation)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Fist bump

    Commonly used in sports, the greeting was also popularized by former US President Obama, shown here with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Beyond the coolness factor, the fist bump transmits significantly fewer germs than shaking hands — about 90% less according to one study.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace (Reuters)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Hugs

    Hugging is another way to spread germs, but research has also shown that the warm embrace of a loved one may strengthen the immune system — and in some cases, it can boost diplomatic ties. This hug between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 triggered various reactions on both sides of the border. They had previously opted for the more formal handshake.

  • Smiling man patting someone on the shoulder (Colourbox)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Shoulder pat

    Australia's New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard recommends this gesture: "It's time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking," he said. While it transmits less bacteria than the previously mentioned forms of greetings, the pat on the back can be perceived as condescending by some people.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Reuters/K. Doherty)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Wave

    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The original gesture derived from a 18th-century tradition of knights saluting each other after removing the guard of their helmets to reveal their identity and show that they were coming in peace. Waving can, however, be seen as offensive in some countries.

  • Actress Miya Muqi doing gong shou gesture at the Cannes screening of 'Ash Is The Purest White' Schauspielerin Miya Muqi (picture-alliance/Captital Pictures/P. Loftus)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Fist and palm salute

    In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, one greeting recommendation is the traditional gong shou gesture, or the fist and palm salute, as demonstrated above by actress Miya Muqi at the Cannes screening of "Ash Is The Purest White" in 2018.

  • Thai wai greeting (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/J. Kurtz)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Thai wai

    A slight bow with palms pressed together in a prayer-like position: The Thai wai greeting is widespread in various southeast Asian countries — also known as the Indian namaste or the Burmese mingalar par.

  • Employees dressed in kimonos practice a greeting bow ahead of the opening of a New Year sale at a Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/Kyodo)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Japanese bow

    Similarly safe, Japan's traditional sign of salutation and reverence still belongs to everyday life. Learning to bow elegantly is an important part of becoming a respectable adult. Here, employees of a department store in Tokyo practice their greeting ahead of the start of a New Year sale.

  • Foot Shake (DW/S. Bartlick)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Footshake

    A recent viral video from China shows yet another alternative to the handshake: the "footshake," also dubbed the "Wuhan handshake." Rubbing dirty feet is still safer than touching hands...

  • Colleagues chatting, smiling at each other (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/E. Audras)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Smile

    Probably the easiest way to greet someone without sharing germs and making a faux pas is to look the other person in the eyes, smile and say hello.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

Coronavirus: Iran calls on army for help as 23 MPs infected

Iran has confirmed its armed forces are available to assist health officials. European governments are hurrying to control the spread of COVID-19 as Italy's death toll jumped to 79 (03.03.2020)  

Opinion: Coronavirus pandemic is on our doorstep

Many virologists say we might soon have a coronavirus pandemic on our hands. What can we do now? Avoid crowds and major events like football matches, and thoroughly rinse our hands, says Judith Hartl. (24.02.2020)  

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

To reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus, people around the world are changing their greeting style. These different cultural habits can inspire alternatives. (03.03.2020)  

Related content

BdTD Irak Proteste

Coronavirus in Iraq: Bullets, repression, Iran trump COVID-19 04.03.2020

Activists say Iraq's political system is the real virus, without an apparent cure. Political deadlock, violent repression and decades of corruption all outweigh fears of a transfer of the coronavirus from Iran.

Deutschland Essen | Coronavirus | Infektionsstation Uniklinik

Coronavirus: Germany's COVID-19 cases almost double 01.03.2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen sharply; official data shows infections have reached 129, compared with 66 on Saturday. More than half are in North Rhine-Westphalia. Follow the latest from DW here.

Symbolbild Tabletten

Will COVID-19 exacerbate drugs shortage in Germany? 03.03.2020

Supply chains for drugs are vulnerable in Germany and Europe as a whole, and that was true even before COVID-19 broke out. Shortages point to systemic problems and more often than not involve China.

Advertisement