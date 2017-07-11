 Coronavirus infections skyrocket in Gaza Strip | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 28.11.2020

Middle East

Coronavirus infections skyrocket in Gaza Strip

Health experts in the Gaza Strip are sounding the alarm, saying the pandemic could soon rage out of control. Hospitals there are wholly unprepared for the situation, and doctors are pleading for international help.

A Palestinian artist paints a mural of a medical worker wearing a Superman mask to help raise awareness of wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic

After much effort, the Gaza Health Ministry was recently able to increase the number of hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients from 100 to 150. In the coming week, it hopes to add another 30 beds. But those exertions will likely be of little help if the coronavirus continues to spread at its current pace.

"There is no infrastructure to combat epidemics or crises in the Gaza Strip," said Iyad Abu Karsh of the Health Ministry. Unless the international community fails to step in and help, he said the pandemic could turn into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Read more: German biotechs in the spotlight

Living conditions in the Gaza Strip contribute to the spread of the virus. At 360 square kilometers (roughly 140 square miles), the area is home to nearly 2 million people — a population density of more than 5,300 people per square kilometer. By comparison, Germany has an average population density of just 230 people per square kilometer.

'Every single person in my family is infected'

Housing is also in short supply. In January, just weeks before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, Deputy Housing Minister Naji Sarhan said the Gaza Strip was in need of at least 12,000 new apartments. This shortage has only contributed to the spread of the virus, with most people in the region living in extremely difficult circumstances.

Watch video 02:39

How can vaccines be distributed fairly?

"It's a disaster," Ahmed Alnajar told DW. The young man from Gaza became infected in late November and was admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms, before eventually recovering and being released.

"Every single person in my family is infected, our neighbors, too. There is hardly a street where someone isn't infected," said Alnajar, adding that crowded living conditions are seriously affecting the inhabitants.

"Not only are we suffering from the virus, but also from the psychological impact that the illness brings with it. And that is especially oppressive in such cramped quarters."

Mass unemployment

Many in the region are also facing an extremely precarious economic situation, with the unemployment rate recently hovering around 45%. The youth unemployment rate is higher still. Sami Al-Amsi, head of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions in Gaza, said the real number now exceeds 82% as a result of the pandemic, which has so far destroyed more than 160,000 jobs.

Roughly 13,000 people in Gaza earn their income working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), making the agency the largest employer in Gaza. "People there are largely dependent upon international assistance," the agency's director, Philippe Lazzarini, told DW in a recent interview. But the UNRWA itself is massively underfunded, putting important services at risk.

Read more: Pandemic ruins Gaza youth's hopes for a way out

Ahmed Al-Bana, a 25-year-old carpenter who lost his job when the pandemic hit, now makes a living selling face masks in Gaza City. "I work here for a few hours every day," he told DW amid bustling pedestrians on Omar Mukhtar Street. "I have to pack it in around five in the afternoon. To me, hunger is more dangerous than the virus."

Al-Bana lives with his family, since he doesn't have a place of his own. "My father is ill. We don't get any help. That's why I go out and work despite the risks. But I follow safety rules and I also wear a mask," he said.

A member of staff of the World Health Organization tours a quarantine facility

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization set up a quarantine facility at the Rafah border crossing

Dramatic spike in infections

Meanwhile, infection rates are skyrocketing, with more than 1,800 new cases being registered across the Palestinian territories — Gaza and the West Bank — each day. In all, more than 81,000 infections and 700 deaths have been registered here since the outbreak began.

On November 22, Abdelraouf Elmanama, a member of Gaza's government pandemic task force, said the situation would be entirely out of control by early December if infection rates continued at their current pace. "[At that point] the health system will become unable to absorb such a hike in cases and there might be cases that will not find a place at intensive care units," he said, adding that the current 0.5% mortality rate among COVID-19 patients could rise.

Read more: Gaza's cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics

Abdelnaser Soboh, an emergency health coordinator with the World Health Organization in Gaza, warned that by December 1, medical services for COVID-19 patients could collapse. Infection rates among those individuals being tested in the area currently hover around 21%, and increasingly, those infected are over the age of 60. "This is a dangerous indicator since most of [those over 60] may need to be hospitalized," Soboh said.

With Gaza in desperate need of immediate medical assistance, authorities like Fathi Abuwarda, an adviser to the Palestinian health minister, are pleading with the international community to provide medical equipment. If those pleas go unheeded, infection and death rates in the region will continue to climb.

This article has been translated from German by Jon Shelton.

  • Palestinian workers spray disinfectant as a preventive measure amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Fighting the coronavirus

    Coronavirus has reached the Gaza Strip, one of the world's most densely populated areas. A dozen cases of COVID-19 have been officially confirmed. The coastal strip on the Mediterranean Sea is home to about 2 million people spread across 365 square kilometers (140 square miles) — roughly 6,000 people per square kilometer. As a precaution, workers have disinfected the streets in several areas.

  • A worker mops the floor at a quarantine facility set up at the Rafah border crossing

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Quarantine center in Rafah

    After returning from abroad, more than 1,860 people have been divided up and sent to 26 makeshift quarantine facilities. One of those centers is located at the Rafah border crossing, but some people were also sent to converted schools for 21 days. The border crossings to Egypt and Israel have largely been closed since mid-March; only those returning home are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.

  • A medic checks equipment during a tour by the World Health Organization

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Insufficient medical care

    While some centers still have medical equipment, health care in the Gaza Strip is at a standstill. Only 63 ventilators and 78 intensive care beds are available for 2 million people. COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian issues, said it coordinated the delivery of over 1,500 testing swabs organized by the WHO. Calls to ease Israel's blockade are getting stronger.

  • Palestinian artist Samah Saed decorates a protective face mask

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Painted masks

    The Health Ministry has declared a state of emergency. Palestinian artists Samah Saed (pictured) and Dorgam Krakeh are painting protective face masks in bright colors in a bid to encourage locals to wear them. If the measures by Islamist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, fail to contain the virus, the consequences could be disastrous.

  • Workers pack food supplies to be distributed and delivered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Supply chain is crucial

    A total lockdown would be fatal for people here. Around 75% of population is refugees, and all are dependent on the support of workers from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), who still deliver food during the day. But in the evenings, residents must observe a curfew from 5 p.m. until early in the morning.

  • Palestinian clowns wearing anthropomorphs, one of them depicts the coronavirus, visit the children staying at homes as a preventive measure

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Educating young people

    Public life has largely been restricted. However, social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures remain a challenge, especially in the narrow streets and shelters in the refugee camps. In order to educate Gaza's large young population, activists dress up as the virus and visit the refugee camps.

  • Palestinian Authority employees wait to receive their salaries from an ATM

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Help from Qatar

    The Islamist group Hamas and Qatar maintain a close relationship, and the small emirate has promised to continue providing financial support for the people of Gaza. Last week, Qatar transferred $10 million (€9.25 million) to the Gaza Strip — exactly how remains unknown. Reportedly, every family in need will receive $100.

  • Palestinian artists draw a mural ''stay home'' during awareness campaign about the spread of coronavirus disease

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Stay home!

    Medical facilities in Gaza will be able to treat the first 100 coronavirus cases, according to estimates from the local office of the World Health Organization. After that, the area would be reliant on external support. That is why activists and artists are trying to raise awareness about the importance of staying home.

  • Palestinians put final touches on cakes shaped like a character wearing a mask

    Coronavirus in Gaza: Trying to avert disaster

    Cake, campaigns and coronavirus

    A bakery in Khan Younis is doing its bit to educate people, baking cakes with masks to draw attention to the pandemic.

    Author: Diana Hodali


