Coronavirus: Infections in Germany stagnating at high level

A lockdown that began in December is showing positive effects, but Germany's rate of new infections is still too high, Lother Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, said on Friday.

"We are standing possibly at a turning point again," he said, citing the spread of the coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain. "The national case numbers appear to be stagnating."

Amid repeated calls for the government to lift the lockdown, German Health Minister Jens Spahn also acknowledged the slight decrease in infections and rise in vaccinations but urged the public to remain cautious, adding that coronavirus "doesn't just give up."

"There are rising demands to end the lockdown and this is possible, but we need to be careful in order not to jeopardize our achievements," Spahn said on Friday.

The RKI reported on Friday a slight drop in COVID-19 infections over seven days, with 56.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 57.1 the day before.

fb/sms (dpa, Reuters)