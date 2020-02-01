Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates

- The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland China has risen to 563, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the illness was first detected.

- Hong Kong and the Philippines have both reported one death.

- The new virus has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

- 5,400 people aboard two cruise ships are stranded off the coasts of Japan and Hong Kong after passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

02:36 A ship in Hong Kong is having its roughly 3,600 passengers screened after three people onboard a previous voyage were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The territory's leader, Carrie Lam, who has recently struggled to deal with opposition protests, announced that two terminals, including one where the cruise ship is currently quarantined, will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

Watch video 01:48 Share Coronavirus in Hong Kong Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XIJe Ship with coronavirus carriers back in Hong Kong

02:29 China's ambassador to France has described the decision by Hong Kong medical workers to strike at this time as "shameful."

Hundreds of medical staff in Hong Kong walked off the job earlier this week, demanding that the semi-autonomous territory completely close off its border with mainland China to stop the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, Hong Kong had closed all but two of its land crossings.

Ambassador Lu Shaye told a press conference in Paris: "At a time when everyone is throwing themselves into the fight against the epidemic, and a few cases have already been confirmed (in Hong Kong), it's not fair."

02:13 Ten more people on a cruise ship in Yokohama Port, on Japan's east coast, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato. This raised the total number of confirmed cases on the vessel to 20.

The ship, the Diamond Princess, had 3,700 people onboard. So far only 273 passengers have been tested. The passengers remain quarantined aboard the boat. Testing began after a previous passenger from Hong Kong was confirmed to have the virus.