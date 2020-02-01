Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates

- The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland China has risen to 563, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the illness was first detected.

- Hong Kong and the Philippines have both reported one death.

- The new virus has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

- 5,400 people aboard two cruise ships are stranded off the coasts of Japan and Hong Kong after passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

02:13 Ten more people on a cruise ship in Yokohama Port, on Japan's east coast, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato. This raised the total number of confirmed cases on the vessel to 20.

The ship, the Diamond Princess, had 3,700 people on board. So far only 273 passengers have been tested. The passengers remain quarantined aboard the boat. Testing began after a previous passenger from Hong Kong was confirmed to have the virus.