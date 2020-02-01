 Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates | News | DW | 06.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: Infections double among Japan cruise ship passengers — live updates

Twenty individuals onboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, most of the thousands of passengers have yet to be screened.

China Wuhan hospital shows patients with the coronavirus in beds (picture-alliance/dpa/XinHua/Xiong Qi)

- The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland China has risen to 563, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the illness was first detected.

- Hong Kong and the Philippines have both reported one death.

- The new virus has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

- 5,400 people aboard two cruise ships are stranded off the coasts of Japan and Hong Kong after passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

02:13 Ten more people on a cruise ship in Yokohama Port, on Japan's east coast, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato. This raised the total number of confirmed cases on the vessel to 20.

The ship, the Diamond Princess, had 3,700 people on board. So far only 273 passengers have been tested. The passengers remain quarantined aboard the boat. Testing began after a previous passenger from Hong Kong was confirmed to have the virus.

Japan Yokohama Port, the Diamond Princess in the foreground (Reuters/Kyodo)

Cruise ship the Diamond Princess anchored off the Yokohama Port, near Tokyo

DW recommends

Did China's authoritarianism actually help the coronavirus spread?

As coronavirus cases in China continue to increase, the country's leadership is coming under scrutiny for its response. Authorities have been accused of covering up the outbreak when it first emerged. (05.02.2020)  

German coronavirus evacuee describes life in quarantine

The German military recently flew back over 100 people from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — with two people on board testing positive for the virus. DW spoke with one of the evacuees about life in quarantine. (03.02.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Coronavirus Rückholungsflug

As it happened: German evacuees leave China amid coronavirus outbreak 01.02.2020

An evacuation plane sent by the German government has left Wuhan with over 120 civilians on board, most of them German nationals, as the coronavirus death toll grows. Read the latest on the outbreak here.

China öffentliches Leben und das Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Death toll tops 500 — live updates 05.02.2020

Hundreds of US nationals landed in California after being evacuated from China's Wuhan due to the coronavirus. The WHO has called for $675 million (€613 million) in donations from UN countries to fight the outbreak.

Hongkong | Vater und Sohn mit Atemschutzmaske

Coronavirus: G7 countries agree to coordinate response — live updates 03.02.2020

The G7 countries' health ministries agreed to work with the WHO, EU and China to combat the outbreak. The new virus has killed more people than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. Germany has reported new cases of infection.

