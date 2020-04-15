Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest likely canceled due to outbreak

From music festivals to major sporting events, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a wave of unprecedented event cancellations around the world — and it looks like Germany's Oktoberfest is no exception.

Germany's latest lockdown measures now include a ban on major public events until August 31. Although Oktoberfest is due to start after the current cut-off, Bavaria's state premier said the festival will probably not take place this year.

"I am very very skeptical. And based on the current situation, I can hardly imagine that such a large event would even be possible at that time," Markus Söder told local public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk on Wednesday evening.

Söder added that he and the mayor of Munich will make a final decision in the next two weeks on whether to call it off.

Read more: What are Germany's coronavirus lockdown measures?

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Dancing – yes, please! Having a beer in a tent is a must for every Wiesn visitor. Once you're inside, you'll be carried away by the music and the fun. People sway and dance. The rule is quite clear: on benches yes, but not on tables. Whoever tries to dance on a table risks being ordered out. And it would be a shame if the first visit to the Oktoberfest ended like this. So better to dance one level down on the bench.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Bringing your own food – no! A beer tent is not a beer garden! And that's why you are not allowed to bring your own food. Those who do are quickly thrown out. Usually there are beer gardens in front of the tents. There you can enjoy your snack without upsetting anyone.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Hendl chicken – yes, delicious! Anyone who drinks needs a good base. Hendl — or chicken pieces — are the perfect choice: Crispy, greasy and easy to eat with your fingers. To prevent beer mugs from slipping out of your hands after the meal, wipes are included.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Lift off – yeahaaaa! The Olympia Looping roller coaster serves only one purpose — fun! But wait a minute: every Oktoberfest visitor should consider the order of their Wiesn activities. Our recommendation: First roller coaster, then chicken and beer. Otherwise, centrifugal forces might have devastating effects on the stomach.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Flirting – yes, but of course! Bavarian traditional attire is clever. If you know how to wear it, you can clearly inform your surroundings that you are already "taken," or that you would like to "shop around." A bow tied to the right means: yes, I already have a partner. The loop on the left means: I would like to get to know someone.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Drinking beer – yes, most certainly! Drinking beer at the Wiesn is a rigorous sport-like activity, especially for the upper arms. The beer is served in liter mugs and its consumption requires some stamina. But one must drink correctly: Only grasp the handle, not the whole jug. It's not for the weak wristed — though some revelers pictured still have some practice to do.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Drink too much beer – absolute no no! Getting a little tipsy is very much part of the Wiesn fun. But binge drinking is simply ugly. People who stumble over the Oktoberfest drunk and who empty their stomach contents into the crowd spoil the fun for themselves and others. Rule of thumb: only drink so much that you can still remember the Wiesn afterwards.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Peeing in public – no way, yuck! At some point the beer will want out again. Discouraged by the long queues in front of the public toilets, many may be tempted into taking a shortcut and urinate behind the tents. NO! You wouldn't do that at home either, would you? If caught, you have to pay a fine of up to 100 euro. So it's better to make your way to the next toilet in good time. There are no charges for the Wiesn toilets.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest To steal a beer mug – no, under any circumstance! Admittedly, it is a coveted souvenir. And some people think I'll just take the jug with me. Every year thousands of beer mugs disappear. Not a good idea: Stealing a beer mug is theft. And that means a fine! So it's better to buy one. It's marked with a colorful plaque — identifying it as an honestly acquired beer mug.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Keeping a seat free – no, that's very uncool A table like this in the beer tents is in great demand. The large tents have to close regularly due to overcrowding, especially on weekends — that's how crowded they are. Nevertheless: Do not ever take a bench and keep it free for friends. Service personnel and stewards will quickly ensure that the free seats are offered to waiting patrons.

Do's and don'ts at the Oktoberfest Photographing topless exhibitionists – no way! Taking pictures of ladies in a party mood is okay. It's not okay to photograph women who at an advanced hour spontaneously take their tops off. They are called Blankzieherinnen. Stripping is not a problem — photographing is. It is assumed that the ladies won't want their Wiesn striptease going global on the internet. What happens in the tent stays in the tent. Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)



"It would be a real shame" to cancel Oktoberfest, but the current situation makes it "highly unlikely" that it will go ahead, Söder said.

Last week, Oktoberfest vendors floated the idea of holding a mini-Oktoberfest — one that would only be open for locals in Munich and the surrounding region. The suggestion failed to gather steam with Munich city officials, who dismissed the idea.

Oktoberfest is the world's largest beer festival and draws in 6 million people every year to the city of Munich. This year's festivities are scheduled to start on September 19 and run until October 4.

Watch video 10:24 Share Tradition and beer: the Oktoberfest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QMFq Tradition and beer: the Oktoberfest

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.