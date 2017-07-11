Coronavirus: How Europe plans to reopen

As COVID-19 vaccinations begin to accelerate across Europe, governments are making plans to reopen businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters and sports venues. Here's a detailed look at the steps European countries are taking to return to normal.

Germany

Though new infections have dipped slightly, Germany has been struggling to contain a third wave of the virus, with the government criticized for a slow vaccine rollout. If average new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a seven-day period rise above 100 for three consecutive days, a city or district is expected to apply strict lockdown policies that apply nationwide.

Germany's national seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 residents fell to 155 on Thursday, the lowest level in two weeks.

Most German states still have a seven-day incidence above 100, meaning restrictive policies will continue in most of the country for now. Only Schleswig-Holstein and the city-state of Hamburg are below 100.

According to the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, Schleswig-Holstein's government will allow tourists to visit the island of Sylt beginning in May if they present a negative coronavirus test. Sylt, in the North Sea, is a popular summer vacation destination for many Germans.

The country is also debating whether people who have been vaccinated should enjoy fewer coronavirus restrictions than nonvaccinated people.

France

France plans to loosen restrictive measures at the beginning of May, lifting domestic travel restrictions but maintaining an evening curfew. French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a three-week lockdown across France in April, closing nonessential businesses and schools.

During the April lockdown, residents of France cannot travel beyond 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from their homes without a valid reason. France is also under a 7 p.m. evening curfew.

Macron said Thursday he plans to allow most businesses to reopen on May 19 with restrictions. The nighttime curfew would also be pushed back from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Starting May 19, we must rediscover our French way of life," Macron told French regional newspapers. "Life in the nation can't be reduced to the developments of infection curves."

Macron has also previously signaled that France would be open to some vaccinated tourists this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA intensifies global travel advice for COVID-19 The U.S. has heightened its travel warnings on account of the coronavirus pandemic, now additionally advising against travel to Germany and other EU countries – where the U.S. State Department's has applied its red-alert level. This represents the highest of its four risk-advisory levels for travel. At the third level, previously in force, the advice was only to reconsider any planned travel.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Israel open for tourists who have been vaccinated Starting at the end of May, Israel wants to let tourists with a Covid-19 vaccination back into the country. Tourists will have to comply with the requirements, which include proof of vaccination and negative Covid-19 test results. After the pandemic broke out, Israel had effectively isolated itself, with foreign citizens only allowed into the country in exceptional cases.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Greece reopens for tourists from May 14 Starting May 14, Greece plans to open its borders to vacationers from EU countries as well as from some other countries such as Great Britain and Serbia, to save the domestic tourism sector. Travelers will be allowed to enter the country for a vacation without having to undergo quarantine. They will, however, require travelers to either be vaccinated or show a negative PCR test.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter Croatia As of April 1, foreign travellers are permitted to enter Croatia again if they can present evidence that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus. In addition, anyone who has a negative PCR test or an antigen test or can prove that they have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months may also cross the borders. Before, you had to present a negative PCR test or quarantine for ten days.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Malta to reopen to tourists from June Malta is rapidly progressing with COVID-19 vaccinations and plans to open to tourists on a large scale from June. The island is focusing primarily on outdoor activities such as scuba diving. A total of 20 million euros will be invested in the reopening. Air and sea passengers with vaccination passes will then be allowed into the country, while all others will still have to present a negative test.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany introduces general testing as entry requirement into the country On March 22, the entry rules into Germany were tightened again. After tourist travel to Germany had already been made unfeasible due to the coronavirus pandemic, in future travelers returning to Germany will also have to have a COVID test before departure - irrespective of the infection situation in the country of departure. The Infection Protection Act is to be amended accordingly.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Vacation to Majorca possible again without quarantining The German Foreign Office removed its travel warning for Majorca on Sunday (March 14). You can now visit Majorca again without needing to quarantine or take a test once you’ve returned to Germany. Bookings have increased significantly, and more flights are being added. The other Balearic islands as well as parts of the Spanish mainland are also no longer considered coronavirus risk regions.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism industry pushes for an early open in Europe Norbert Fiebig, president of the German Travel Association (DRV), has urged that it is "time for a coordinated approach to restore safe travel." He is counting on vaccination certificates and rapid coronavirus tests – strategies also promoted by politicians. The EU decided on February 25, for instance, to have introduced standardized vaccination passports for travelers by the summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Discussion over travel benefits for vaccinated people Greece and Israel signed an agreement (Feb 9) to that will allow vaccinated tourists to travel between their two countries withthout restrictions. In Europe, whether vaccinated people should be the first to be allowed to travel again is controversial. While Germany is still reluctant, some countries already allow easier entry with a vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Poland and Iceland.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism slumps worldwide Just how disastrous the 2020 travel year was is made clear in the latest survey by the UN tourism organization UNWTO: 74% decline in global tourism worldwide, with over a hundred million jobs tied to it. Forecasts for 2021 also remain cautious in the face of travel restrictions. The emerging trends are home-based holidays, nature-based vacations, and more interest in sustainable travel.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Beijing cancels flights and trains for Chinese New Year Hundreds of millions of Chinese are currently seeing their travel plans put on hold for the Chinese New Year on February 12, with flights and train services canceled on Thursday, especially in Beijing, at the start of the most important travel season of the year. Across the country, people are being asked to refrain from traveling to prevent a major outbreak that could lead to "massive lockdowns."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Israel suspends international flights Israel is largely suspending its international flights for nearly a week. The flight suspension goes into effect at 00:00 local time on Tuesday (Jan. 26) and will remain in effect until Sunday. The measure is intended to prevent coronavirus strains from entering the country. Up to 40 percent of new cases in Israel are due to the British COVID-19 mutation.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourists allowed back into Sri Lanka - under conditions Ten months after the border closure, international tourists can travel to Sri Lanka again. As confirmed by officials on Monday (Jan 18), travelers will be able to re-enter the island from Jan. 21 if they comply with strict security regulations, present a negative PCR test and stay in a quarantine hotel for 14 days.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Pompeii reopens to visitors Despite extended coronavirus restrictions in Italy, as of Monday (Jan 18), museums and exhibitions in some regions will be able to reopen. This rule applies to the so-called Yellow Zones, where the coronavirus infection situation is less tense. Among others, the Archaeological Park in Pompeii is again able to receive visitors because it is located in the yellow region of Campania.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Despite pandemic, skiers rush to German resorts It's snowing in the Alps and the lower German mountain ranges. Despite all appeals, people are drawn outdoors. In many places, the perfect winter sports conditions are leading to kilometer-long traffic jams, overcrowded parking lots and full slopes, like here in Winterberg. Many municipalities can no longer control the rush and are moving to seal off their ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australians allowed quarentine-free travel to New Zealand again from 2021 New Zealand is setting up a "travel bubble" with neighboring Australia. After months of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand will once again allow tourists from Australia to enter the country without quarantine requirements in the New Year. New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia again since October without having to go into quarantine.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism After an eight-month break Aida Cruises launches cruise again On Saturday (December 5) the first Aida cruise ship is scheduled to leave for a one-week trip to the Canary Islands. The ship, designed for 3300 passengers, will reportedly be 50 percent full. All passengers will need to provide a negative coronavirus test, no more than 72 hours old. On board, strict hygiene and distancing rules apply, and only guided shore excursions will be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australian airline to introduce obligatory vaccination Australian airline Qantas wants to introduce compulsory vaccination for intercontinental flights. "We will require international travelers to be vaccinated before we allow them on board," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce stated. The general terms and conditions would be adjusted accordingly. Whether this will also be a requirement for domestic flights has not yet been decided.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Hong Kong and Singapore to launch 'travel bubble' Both cities will launch a 'travel bubble' on November 22, which will allow people to move quarantine free in each direction, their governments announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily bubble flight to the other.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Machu Picchu is open again Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca city in the Peruvian Andes mountains, has reopened almost eight months after it was closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peruvian authorities organized an Inca ritual to mark the reopening. To allow for distancing, a maximum of 675 tourists per day are allowed to enter the old Inca city. That is less than a third of the normal number allowed.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Rio cancels its famous carnival parade for the first time in a century Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival spectacle will not go ahead in February. Organizers said the spread of the coronavirus in Brazil made it impossible to safely hold parades which with some seven million people celebrating are a cultural mainstay, tourism magnet and, for many, a source of livelihood. Brazil has the second highest death rate in the world after the United States and India.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany to enter a one-month lockdown To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Nuremberg cancels Christmas market The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Taj Mahal reopens for tourists India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Historical sales losses in global tourism Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany issues further European travel warnings Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia's borders to stay shut into December Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends global travel warning The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism First Mediterranean cruise has set sail With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Setback for cruise holidays Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19 Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



Italy

Restaurants, museums, bars, and movie theaters reopened in most of Italy on Monday. Residents are only allowed to eat at restaurants and bars outdoors for now, with indoor dining expected to return on June 1.

Spain

Spain intends to end its national state of emergency on May 9, ending restrictive measures across the country.

Spain also plans to open its doors for some tourists, with the Spanish government intending to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit the Mediterranean country in June.

Greece

Restaurants and cafes will reopen on May 3 for outdoor dining after Orthodox Easter, the Greek government has announced.

Greece also intends to open for some tourists on May 15.

UK

In most of the United Kingdom, shops, restaurants and bars have already reopened. On April 30, shops will reopen in Northern Ireland, with bars and restaurants allowed to resume service for outdoor dining only.

Poland

Poland will reopen hotels, restaurants and shopping malls in May, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Malls and furniture stores will reopen with restrictions on May 4, while restaurants will resume outdoor dining on May 15.

In late May, restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining at a limited capacity, with gyms and movie theaters also reopening at that time.

Students will go back to school on May 29.

Ireland will reopen shops and personal services in May, with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow in early June. Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the Irish government will decide in late May on a phased return for international travel this summer.

Netherlands

The Netherlands lifted its curfew last week and is allowing cafes to serve customers outdoors. Dutch households are also permitted to have two outside guests now, with previous restrictions only allowing one visitor.

At the same time, museums, concert halls and sports venues are still closed down.

Belgium

Belgium is moving forward with a strategy to reopen outside dining for restaurants and bars on May 8. The restaurants will have a curfew of 10 p.m. and a maximum of four people would be allowed per table.

Shops and hair salons have been opened since Monday.

Austria

The Austrian government has announced that all shops and restaurants will be allowed to reopen starting from May 19, although certain limitations would be still in place. Leisure and cultural facilities will also reopen on that date.

Switzerland

Switzerland already began to reopen its economy in March. Most Swiss restaurants, cinemas and gyms have been open since mid-April, although indoor dining is still restricted.

Sports games and musical events have been allowed to resume, although the number of audience members is limited. Working from home is compulsory, with masks also required indoors in public areas.

Sweden has never fully closed down its economy to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the Scandinavian country has put some restrictions on businesses following criticism. Sweden has forced bars and restaurants to close early and limited the number of customers inside. Shops and gyms also remain open at a limited capacity.

Denmark

Denmark reopened bars, restaurants, cafes, museums and libraries last week, but coronavirus passports are required to enter. Denmark has taken a different approach to the virus than Sweden, closing most non-essential businesses in December as hospitalizations rose.