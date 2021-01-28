 Coronavirus: How effective are the Chinese vaccines? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.01.2021

Science

Coronavirus: How effective are the Chinese vaccines?

Some countries have already approved vaccines from China or are currently participating in trials. But how effective and safe are the vaccines?

A staff member inspects syringes of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine products at a packaging plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd, a unit of state-owned Sinopharm in Beijing.

Three vaccines are currently far along in development in China. They are the vaccines from the companies Sinopharm, Sinovac Biotech and CanSino.

Only partial data on the efficacy of the vaccines has been released from their respective phase II and III trials. Sinopharm was the first company to officially announce data at the turn of 2020.

The situation is also still unclear with regard to approval of the vaccines. More than one million people have already been vaccinated with Sinopharm's vaccine, but this was done either as part of studies or with emergency approval.

Vaccine nationalism - the other way around

Meanwhile, correspondents in China for Germany's public broadcaster ARD and the daily newspaper FAZ  report on a campaign currently underway in Chinese state media questioning the efficacy and safety of vaccines approved in Western countries.

One accusation is that Western media are concealing the dangers of BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine.  A prominent presenter on the state-controlled broadcaster joined in these accusations on Twitter. 

Paradoxically, China is actually procuring vaccines from BioNTech-Pfizer  via the company Fosun Pharma. There are many indications that the Chinese government is using this media campaign to deflect criticism over the lack of transparency into its own vaccine manufacturers, possibly because its own development is not delivering the desired results. 

How has life changed in Wuhan?

The data on vaccines from China so far tend to indicate somewhat lower efficacy than their Western competitors. Here is an overview of the vaccines,  where they are already being used, and what is known about their efficacy.

Sinopharm

The vaccine called Vero is based on an inactivated virus. The company Sinopharm developed it in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Institute of Biological Products. Such vaccines – also called inactivated vaccines – have been tried and tested for decades. For example, they are successfully used against diphtheria, hepatitis B, polio, whooping cough and tetanus.

Phase III trials for Vero have been conducted in ten countries worldwide,  including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Peru, Serbia, Morocco, Argentina, Jordan and Pakistan. One reason for the research outside the People's Republic: in China, case numbers dropped so sharply in the summer due to the strict lockdown that it was difficult to obtain any meaningful data at all.

So far, Vero is the only Chinese vaccine for which the manufacturer has published official data. On December 29, 2020, Sinopharm reported 79% efficacy in an interim evaluation. The vaccine was licensed in China one day later.

Data from other countries does not present a consistent picture – the Emirates confirmed even higher efficacy in their study: 86%.

The authorities there were even quicker to approve the vaccine than the Chinese.  The vaccine was already being administered at the beginning of December. Serbia also approved the vaccine in January.

Things were less promising in Peru. Authorities there halted clinical trials in December after one patient suffered paralysis in his arms as a result of vaccination. 

Brazil approves and rolls out coronavirus vaccines

Sinovac Biotech

The vaccine, called CoronaVac, is also based on inactivated viruses. It has been tested in various Phase III trials since the summer, including in Brazil (which approved the vaccine on January 19), Indonesia, Bangladesh and Turkey. The manufacturer has not released official figures on the efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine, but evaluations by the Brazilian collaborators suggest an efficacy of up to 78%.  Indonesian health authorities report an efficacy of about 65%. 

Although this means that the vaccine is not as effective as the mRNA vaccines approved for use in Europe and the US, it does reach and exceed values that are common for influenza vaccines. Some of these are only 30-60% effective.

Potentially interested countries like Malaysia  and Singapore  are still hesitant. Thailand  plans to introduce the vaccine despite its moderate efficacy. In China, the vaccine has received emergency approval.

Sinovac hopes to increase efficacy by prolonging the interval between doses.  However, further studies are needed before this can happen. Prolonging the time between the first vaccination and the booster shot also increases the risk of mutations occurring.   

Indonesia's vaccination drive prioritizes younger people

CanSino Biologics

The vaccine called Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, which the company CanSino Biologics developed together with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, is a vector virus vaccine based on an adenovirus type 5.

This means that a harmless transport virus brings non-replicable surface proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen to the cells and triggers the immune reaction there. In terms of its mode of action, the vaccine is comparable to the British-Swedish vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. 

Phase III trials have started in Pakistan, Russia, Mexico and Chile.  A study is also planned in Saudi Arabia. 

In Canada, however, a trial was cancelled because China had not delivered the vaccine doses as agreed to its partner, the Canadian Center for Vaccinology in Halifax. It is possible that one reason for the failure of the envisaged collaboration is a diplomatic dispute between the People's Republic and Canada, which remains unresolved. However, none of the partners involved have commented on the matter.

In China, the vaccine has been administered to military personnel since June 2020. The manufacturer has not yet released efficacy data.

  • Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    An oral vaccination against coronavirus

    Courage, curiosity or complete hubris? It's probably a mixture of all these things that causes many scientists to test their own inventions on themselves first. According to the Global Times, a Chinese doctor not only developed an oral vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 but also tried it out himself. So far, he hasn't seen any side effects.

  • Sir Humphrey Davy passed-out on a couch, surrounded by other people from the high society

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Laughing-gas party with Humphry

    Scientific knowledge and private pleasure can go hand in hand. The British chemist Sir Humphry Davy experimented with nitrous oxide between 1795 and 1798. With the help of his self-experiments, he discovered not only the pain-relieving effect of the gas but also its intoxicating qualities.

  • A scorpion under UV light

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Discoverer of UV radiation

    The German physicist Johann Wilhelm Ritter not only discovered ultraviolet radiation in 1801, but also invented the first battery the following year. Ritter was also interested in galvanism — a term applied to muscle contractions caused by electric shocks. The fact that he died at the age of 33 is said to have been due in part to the galvanic self-experiments with which he maltreated his body.

  • Sigmund Freud looking at a sheet of paper with writing on it (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Freud on cocaine

    The Austrian psychologist and doctor Sigmund Freud is known as the founder of psychoanalysis. His methods are still used, discussed and criticized today. Less well known is that Freud researched the effects of cocaine during his time as a doctor at the Vienna General Hospital. Published letters show that Freud himself consumed coke for a long time and in large quantities.

  • A mosquito stinging a human

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Death from yellow fever

    "I believe that I am on the trail of the true pathogen," wrote the American physician Jesse Lazear on September 8, 1900, in a letter to his wife. Lazear researched malaria and yellow fever. He confirmed that the latter is transmitted by mosquitoes. To study the disease, he intentionally allowed himself to be stung, fell ill and died 17 days after writing the letter. Lazear was only 34 years old.

  • John P. Stapp on a acceleration chair at Edward Air Forces Base USA in 1951

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    The fastest man on earth

    John Paul Stapp became known as the "fastest man on earth" because of his research on the effects of acceleration forces on the human body — including his own: He had himself accelerated on a so-called rocket sled up to more than 1,000 kph (621 mph) and decelerated completely in 1.4 seconds. It is the highest acceleration that a human being has ever voluntarily withstood.

  • Werner Forssmann, German urologist and surgical doctor.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Secret heart catheter

    Werner Forssmann was already considered a troublemaker during his medical training. The German surgeon was determined to prove that a long, flexible catheter could be inserted safely from the crook of the arm to the heart. Although his superiors had expressly forbidden him to carry out the experiment, in 1929 Forssmann was the first person to try it out — on himself. Secretly, of course.

  • A ceremony in memory of Ralph M. Steinman: Lesley Steinman, Claudia Steinman, Adam Steinman and Alexis Steinman the family of Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine Ralph M. Steinman of Canada, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine speak at a press conference at The Rockefeller University in New York, New York, on 03 October 2011.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Nobel Prize winner — posthumously

    The Canadian physician Ralph Steinman fell ill with pancreatic cancer and underwent an immunotherapy he developed himself. According to his physician, this therapy was unable to prevent Steinman's death, but — contrary to the prognosis — could possibly have prolonged his life by over four years. Steinman died in 2011, a few days before the Nobel Prize was awarded, which he received posthumously.

    Author: Julia Vergin (fs)


