Science

Coronavirus: How do ventilators work?

Critically ill COVID-19 patients need artificial respiration. But there is a worldwide lack of equipment.

A nurse providing respiratory support to a patient in a hospital.

In 20% of those infected in the current pandemic, the SARS CoV-2 viruses are lodged deep in the lungs, since COVID-19 mainly affects the lower respiratory tract. Then the illness quickly becomes critical, and the most severe cases must be immediately connected to a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

Because there are too few intensive care beds with ventilators even in high-technology countries such as Italy and Spain, doctors are increasingly having to decide who gets the lifesaving treatment and who doesn't.

Who needs to be ventilated and why?

Artificial respiration can save lives because if breathing stops, the organs are no longer supplied with oxygen. At the same time, the carbon dioxide produced during breathing is no longer exhaled via the lungs.

A short time after a respiratory arrest, the heart also stops beating and the circulation ceases, so that the patient dies within minutes. 

Read more: Coronavirus and ethics: 'Act so that most people survive'

Infografik Herz 2 Blutkreislauf ENG

How do ventilators work?

In simple terms, a ventilator pushes oxygenated air into the lungs at positive pressure and displaces fluid from the pulmonary alveoli, the tiny, balloon-shaped air sacs in which the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide molecules to and from the bloodstream takes place.

This sounds simple but is actually a highly complex treatment option. That is because modern ventilators can adapt the form of ventilation to the individual needs of the patient.

For pressure-controlled ventilation (PCV ventilation), the ventilator creates a certain pressure in the airways and the alveoli so that as much oxygen as possible can be absorbed. As soon as the pressure is high enough, exhalation begins. The respirator thus takes over the entire breathing process of the patient.

What do patients notice during artificial respiration?

In non-invasive artificial ventilation, the air is passed over the mouth and nose with the help of a tightly fitting ventilation mask. In invasive ventilation (intubation), the tube is pushed through the mouth or nose and into the trachea (windpipe). In the case of a tracheotomy, the doctor has direct access to the trachea through a small hole in the throat.

People who are connected to a ventilator can neither speak nor eat and are artificially fed through a tube. Since invasive ventilation, in particular, is very unpleasant, patients are usually put into an artificial coma with anesthetics for the duration of the treatment. 

Read more: Volkswagen explores using 3D printers to produce ventilators

Production of ventilators a the Dräger company in Lübeck

Demand is rising for ventilators worldwide: Dräger produces under high pressure.

Why are there too few ventilators?

During the coronavirus crisis, the demand for ventilators has increased dramatically because the health care systems in many countries are not geared to the need for so many respirators simultaneously.

However, such high-performance ventilators for intensive care use, which cost up to €50,000 ($55,842) apiece, cannot be purchased at short notice. There are only a few manufacturers of ventilators and so-called ECMO devices, which can enrich the blood with oxygen, i.e. work as an artificial lung.

Although these companies have increased their production capacities to the maximum, there are still supply bottlenecks, including for consumables such as breathing tubes and cannulas.

Dramatic shortfalls in the care of seriously ill COVID-19 patients can also occur if, for example, illness or quarantine leads to a lack of highly qualified personnel who can reliably operate these sometimes highly complex devices in intensive care.

What is the situation in Germany?

In Germany, 1,160 hospitals have intensive care beds (ITS). In all, 33.7 ITS beds are available per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to other countries, this is far above average. In 2010, Italy, for example, had 12.5 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, less than half of Germany's intensive care capacity. In the Netherlands, the figure in 2018 was less than a quarter of Germany's capacity, with 7.1 beds per 100,000 inhabitants. The situation is similar in the Scandinavian countries. All countries, however, have worked to increase the number of ITS beds, recently.

Since many German hospitals are currently performing only absolutely necessary operations, additional ventilators from operating theaters are available in many places to treat COVID-19 patients. 

Read more: Coronavirus: Why are the death rates different?

  • Human hand cleaning a door handle

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated door handles

    Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

  • Plate of food being passed over a container of cutlery in a cafeteria

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Not so delicious

    A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

  • Child's toy in focus with child out of focus in the background

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Virus-carrying teddy bears?

    Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

  • Pacakges in a warehouse

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Packages, letters and shipped goods

    A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

  • A woman holding her dog up to the window in Italy

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog?

    Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

  • People shopping for fresh vegetables at an outdoor market

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous?

    "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

  • Woman reaches into supermarket freezer

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated frozen food

    Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

  • Bat hanging upside down

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    But leave those wild animals alone!

    The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals.

    Author: Julia Vergin (cs)


