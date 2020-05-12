 Coronavirus: How do I recognize a conspiracy theory? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 19.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Psychology

Coronavirus: How do I recognize a conspiracy theory?

Conspiracy theories are coming in hard and fast during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them even sound plausible. So it's important to know: what makes a conspiracy theory? And why are they so popular?

Demonstration against coronavirus in Berlin, Germany

We are in the midst of a crisis. Not only a health and economic crisis, but also a psychological one. Coronavirus, the resulting COVID-19 respiratory illness, and the measures taken to contain the pandemic have turned the lives of millions of people upside down. Although the consequences of all of this have very different impacts on each one of us, there is one thing that unites us all: uncertainty.

People don't like uncertainty. They want to know what happens next and why, and if everything should be done differently.

This is why conspiracy theories come to life in crises — because they offer simple explanations for chaos and seemingly bottomless uncertainty. At a time when normality feels further and further from our everyday, it is particularly tempting for many people to embrace a narrative that centers on a villain. 

When is a theory a conspiracy theory?

In reality, simple questions are often not so easy to answer. There is no scientific consensus on what constitutes a conspiracy theory, says social and legal psychologist Roland Imhoff from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in southwest Germany, who researches conspiracy theories. "Some people assume that a conspiracy theory is equivalent to an inaccurate assumption that does not represent reality."

But Imhoff is convinced that this understanding does not help either research or public communication. He suggests removing the judgement, i.e. whether the argument is actually true or false, from the definition. 

Watch video 02:31

COVID-19 crisis: Fake news spills over into real world

"To me, a conspiracy theory is the assumption that an event of some magnitude is causally linked to the secret plan of a few individuals who seek to benefit at the expense of the public," he told DW.

Sometimes, a conspiracy is the most plausible explanation for what happened — such as the well-documented fabrication of the antisemitic text, the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," from the early 20th century. Written during the Russian Empire, probably by the tsarist secret service, it alleges a Jewish plan for global domination. This anti-Semitic conspiracy was later used by Adolf Hitler as a justification for the Holocaust.

Read more: Opinion: Not all coronavirus critics are conspiracy theorists

Check your facts!

In order to be able to recognize the accuracy of a conspiracy theory, we must apply scientific standards. "In science there are rarely absolute truths, but only plausibilities and empirical confirmations of varying degrees," says Imhoff. And most conspiracy theories are extremely implausible.

The first point of confirmation is to check the source. Who says what, when and where? Is it CNN, The Guardian and Deutsche Welle? Or is it someone on YouTube, maybe even with a doctorate, but without any scientific publication worth mentioning?

"If every YouTube video is as trustworthy as a daily newspaper with long term editors, then we say goodbye to creating a communicative agreement about reality as a society," says Imhoff. 

Coincidences don't exist for conspiracists 

To be able to recognize a conspiracy narrative, it is also helpful to understand its function, says Imhoff.

"The function of a conspiracy theory is to rise above coincidence," he says. We like that, because "people are generally very averse to coincidences" because they deprive us of any predictability and control.

"In a conspiracy theory, there are no coincidences; instead, everything is somehow intertwined with everything else," says Imhoff. Conspiracy theorists often get carried away in their argumentation. Imhoff gives an example: "Jens Spahn was in the Leadership Program, which is financed by a bank where the grand-cousin of an uncle of a woman who used to work for Bill Gates is working." 

Logical? Not necessarily

In this way, causality is far from being established, but that does not matter. Followers of conspiracy theories often have no problem with logical contradictions, Imhoff knows from research.

"The same people who believe that Lady Di was killed by the British secret service also believe that Lady Di lives on a desert island because she wanted to escape the hustle and bustle," says the psychologist. The narrative itself is not that important (and what happened to Lady Di is not important either), what is important is the belief that those in positions of power are lying to us.

USA Antiklima Demo in Salem, Oregon

For many, it feels good to claim "I know the truth!"

Cui bono? Who benefits?

Imhoff calls the following "a simple rhetorical trick of a conspiracy theory": When I point out who benefits from a circumstance, I am simultaneously providing evidence that the profiteer is also causally responsible for the circumstance.

"Of course, that's not a good argument in epistemology. Just because I'm a farmer profiting from the rain doesn't mean I made the rain." Conspiracy theories always deliver more than the official report on a situation. More explanation, more evidence of coincidences, which — because they are so numerous — can no longer be coincidences, and more truth.

Read more:How are Germany's coronavirus protests different? 

What's the use of conspiring?

However, attaching conspiracy narratives has little to do with critical questioning and investigative research — even if the followers like to claim that they do. "The really critical investigative searching and checking of sources would require that you do it symmetrically," says Imhoff.  Then not only would the mainstream media be critically scrutinized, but Professor X's background, including the YouTube channel, would also be checked.

It's worth checking whether producers of conspiracy narratives, who like to stage themselves as courageous underdogs who like to stand up and (finally!) tell the truth, have a political or economic agenda.

The US radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, for example, not only spreads conspiracy theories with his company Infowars, but also sells nutrition supplements, security technology and survival equipment in the affiliated store, thus conveniently making the purported end of the world a lucrative business.

Spreading and creating conspiracy theories also tends to inflate one's self-confidence. "The feeling of having exclusive knowledge and being able to rise above the naive masses is another reason for the popularity of conspiracy theories," says Imhoff.

Read more:How deepfake porn is killing our trust in tech 

Am I falling for a conspiracy theory?

Research shows that people tend to develop conspiracy theories especially when they feel they are losing control of their lives. In an increasingly complex world, the feeling of a loss of control isn't just for the underprivileged, but is felt by many wealthy and seemingly well-educated people, too. The desire for security unites us all.

This is accompanied by an inability to question oneself, which would ultimately mean the loss of security. "People are designed to always look for reassurance," says Imhoff. Here, people could learn something from scientists by questioning the validity of claims before throwing their weight behind them. 

How do I stand up to conspiracy theories?

But what if the protest against the vaccination dictatorship, abolition of basic rights and lying mainstream media is suddenly not just on your Facebook timeline, but sitting at your own kitchen dinner table? What kind of dialogue can there still be when logic no longer counts, causality is not distinguished from correlation and the press, of course, only tells lies?

Roland Imhoff recalls here the function of a conspiracy theory: it satisfies the need for control over our own lives, for security and predictability. "In dialogue with close friends or family members, it is important to take these needs, which underlie the desire for explanations, seriously," he says, but without taking seriously the resulting enthusiasm for conspiracy narratives. 

Absolute security and control can only be found in our dreams of an illusory world of cotton candy and daisies anyway. Even the best conspiracy theory won't change that.

  • a plane flies towards a smoking skyscrapper (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    9/11: Inside job?

    Who was really behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York? Was it the US government, meaning the Twin Towers were subject to a controlled explosion? Was it a Jewish conspiracy, with some claiming that Jews did not go to work in the World Trade Center that day? An exhibition titled "Conspiracy theories — then and now" at the Dalheim Monastery shows how such beliefs emerge and are maintained.

  • Pages from the book, Protocols of the Elders of Zion (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Anti-Semitic propaganda

    In the so-called "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," 12 Jewish leaders allegedly layed out their plans to conquer the world in writing. In reality, the 1903 document (pictured here in the exhibition at the Dalheim Monastery) is a work of fiction by Sergej Nilus, an anti-Semitic Russian writer and publisher. The protocols are a central part of modern day anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

  • Photo of the cover of an edition of the Der Stürmer newspaper (Deutsches Historisches Museum/S.Ahlers)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Nazi conspiracy-fueled ideology

    The idea of a Jewish conspiracy was also a central part of Nazi ideology. The Nazis spread alleged revelations gleaned from the fake Protocols of the Elders of Zion for their own purposes, reprinting them in their weekly "Der Stürmer" (The Attacker) propaganda newspaper.

  • Pen that reads 'neutralizer pen' (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Fear of negative energy

    People who believe in the barcode conspiracy probably have a special pen in their pockets when they approach a checkout counter to neutralize what they believe is negative energy radiating from the barcode. The barcode information supposedly aims to reduce the world population. Some companies even go so far as to print a line through the barcode to keep their customers happy.

  • a round gold-colored medal of the order of the Illuminati (LWL/www.hoffmannfoto.de)

    Conspiracy theories and their origins: From the Freemasons to the Twin Towers

    Secret societies

    Those seeking to explain major political events and revolutions have often invoked grand conspiracies. In the wake of the 1789 French Revolution, secret societies such as the Freemasons and Illuminati were seen as the all-powerful rabble-rousers. Pictured is an Illuminati Minerval class medal currently on show at the "Conspiracy Theory - Past and Present" exhibit that runs through March 22, 2030.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (db)


DW recommends

Coronavirus crisis: Children suffer most from being locked down

During the coronavirus crisis, children have been seen as potential virus carriers or obstacles to parents working from home. But some little ones will suffer the most during this time. (29.04.2020)  

How the novel coronavirus attacks our entire body

COVID-19 is known primarily as a respiratory illness. However, the aggressive pathogen SARS-CoV-2 attacks not only the lungs but also the heart, nerves, brain, vessels, kidneys and skin. (11.05.2020)  

Coronavirus: COVID-19 shouldn't make us forget other major infectious diseases

The novel coronavirus could indirectly result in many more victims. That's because the fight against "classic" infectious diseases, like measles, TB, HIV and malaria, is in danger of falling behind. (13.05.2020)  

Coronavirus: When will the second wave of infections hit?

As people around the world emerge from lockdown, the World Health Organization has warned that the coronavirus "may never go away." Concerns are growing about a second wave of infections. And perhaps a third. (14.05.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump gets flak for coronavirus cure suggestion  

Fake News and Fake Fake News  

Can COVID-19 be treated with UV radiation?  

Do not swallow disinfectant  

Related content

Corona-Krise könnte Impfbereitschaft fördern

In Germany, vaccine fears spark conspiracy theories 12.05.2020

Increasing numbers of Germans are turning out to protest the country's coronavirus measures. Among them are many with a strong suspicion of vaccines — even though inoculation against COVID-19 is far from a reality.

USA Indianapolis | Coronavirus | Demonstrationen

Opinion: Coronavirus conspiracy theories on the rise 13.05.2020

In 2015, conspiracists feared refugees were taking over. Today they see dark global forces gaining power amid a global pandemic. Alexander Görlach asks: What happens when society can no longer agree on basic facts?

DW Screenshot | DWF24

How contagious? Conspiracies, lies and the coronavirus 'infodemic' 13.05.2020

Whether it’s false cures or conspiracy theories, disinformation is going viral – so much so, that the United Nations says we’re fighting two enemies: the scourge of COVID-19 and an "infodemic." Who’s behind the spread of fake news about coronavirus and who can stop it? Can social media be compelled to take responsibility? And how is the crisis being instrumentalized for political purposes?

Advertisement