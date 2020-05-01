 Coronavirus: Hollywood and Bollywood stars come together to raise funds for India | News | DW | 03.05.2020

News

Coronavirus: Hollywood and Bollywood stars come together to raise funds for India

The online concert was organized to raise funds for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in India. The South Asian country has registered over 42,000 COVID-19 cases and is looking to ease lockdown measures.

A woman watches Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan siging during the 'I For India' concert live on Facebook on a television screen in New Delhi on May 3, 2020

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday watched more than 70 of the country's biggest celebrities – including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricket team captain Virat Kohli – in the "I for India" show, broadcast on Facebook.

Indian celebrities were joined by international stars such as actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger.

The five-hour online concert raised funds for people affected by the novel coronavirus, which has affected almost 3.5 million people globally.

The benefit reportedly raised 37.5 million Indian rupees ($496,025, €452,76).

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: Is India flattening the COVID-19 curve?

During the concert, Will Smith and Mick Jagger spoke about the struggles of rural migrant workers, who have been stranded without work in urban areas following a nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

"They and their families may be going hungry… Please give what you can," said Jagger.

Shah Rukh Khan sang a humorous song for the fundraiser, while Indian actress Priyanka Chopra urged fans to donate to the fund.

The organizers of the "I for India" fundraiser dubbed it the "biggest home-to-home concert" in India.

India has so far registered more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,300 related deaths. The country is looking to slowly ease lockdown measures, which were imposed on March 23.

Watch video 03:44

India's battle with the coronavirus pandemic

