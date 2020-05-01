Coronavirus: Hollywood and Bollywood stars come together to raise funds for India

Tens of thousands of people on Sunday watched more than 70 of the country's biggest celebrities – including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricket team captain Virat Kohli – in the "I for India" show, broadcast on Facebook.

Indian celebrities were joined by international stars such as actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger.

The five-hour online concert raised funds for people affected by the novel coronavirus, which has affected almost 3.5 million people globally.

The benefit reportedly raised 37.5 million Indian rupees ($496,025, €452,76).

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: Is India flattening the COVID-19 curve?

During the concert, Will Smith and Mick Jagger spoke about the struggles of rural migrant workers, who have been stranded without work in urban areas following a nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

"They and their families may be going hungry… Please give what you can," said Jagger.

Shah Rukh Khan sang a humorous song for the fundraiser, while Indian actress Priyanka Chopra urged fans to donate to the fund.

The organizers of the "I for India" fundraiser dubbed it the "biggest home-to-home concert" in India.

India has so far registered more than 42,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,300 related deaths. The country is looking to slowly ease lockdown measures, which were imposed on March 23.

Watch video 03:44 Share India battles corona Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bWOO India's battle with the coronavirus pandemic

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.