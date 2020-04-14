 Coronavirus: Here′s why paper towels and coins beat hand dryers and banknotes | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 20.04.2020

Science

Coronavirus: Here's why paper towels and coins beat hand dryers and banknotes

The new coronavirus could bring a renaissance to two everyday objects that have recently had a hard time holding their own: paper towels and copper coins. Why? Because they are good for hygiene.

A hand taking a Euro coin out of a leather wallet (picture alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

All Euro coins contain copper. They are probably more hygenic than the wallet.

What do paper towels and copper coins have in common? One thing is that they have both increasingly gone out of fashion in recent years.

More and more restaurants, airports and public institutions have gone over to getting rid of towels, instead installing highly effective blowers that use a sharp jet of air to dry your hands in a minimum of time.

Facility managers like to justify this with environmental reasons, saying that doing so reduces waste. Perhaps, of course, saving money also plays a role — but stinginess is not as cool as ecological awareness when it comes to making changes palatable to customers.

The situation is similar with coins. In the EU, there is a lively debate about the sense and nonsense of abolishing 1 and 2-cent coins. 

The most common argument put forward for their abolition is that users find having to constantly count out the small coins annoying. But there is also a less popular but no less weighty argument: Minting the coins is more expensive than their face value and therefore uneconomical.

But coin-operated machines are also disappearing more and more from the cityscape. Public utilities, transport companies and parking space managers want customers to pay by mobile phone or card. This saves money because the machines do not need to be serviced. 

Read more: Disposable gloves may feel safe — but don't be deceived

Watch video 04:34

Bacteria - the threat from our environment

Combating tax evaders and viruses

Some people would also like to abolish or ban cash altogether. not least to make life difficult for tax evaders. These advocates of plastic money could now be given a completely new argument: protection against infectious diseases.

Last Thursday, two research groups submitted comparatively small studies, which have not yet been published in scientific journals, within the framework of a specialist congress organized by the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

The meeting was originally scheduled to start on April 18 in Paris, but was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The two studies go some way to saving the honor of paper towels and of coins — but not of banknotes.

Drying hands — but properly!

Ines Moura and Duncan Ewin from the University of Leeds, together with their professor, Marc Wilcox, investigated how quickly you can spread viruses on surfaces after going to the toilet, depending on whether you blow your hands dry with an electric hand dryer or use paper towels. Researchers from Leeds carried out similar experiments with bacteria several years ago. 

Read more: Beware of germs in hand dryers

A woman drying her hands with paper towels after washing them

Wash and dry your hand thoroughly. Then germs will have little chance.

For the new experiments, four volunteers initially contaminated their hands with bacteriophages. These are bacteria-eating viruses that are harmless to humans. The volunteers did not wash their hands thoroughly afterward, but only moistened them to simulate sloppily washed hands.

After the hands were dried with either an air dryer or a paper towel, the hygienists took samples to find out how much the viruses had spread on the hands and whether they had also spread to clothing (the test persons wore aprons for this purpose) and surfaces in the surrounding area, such as door handles, handrails, elevator buttons and chairs in the waiting room. In addition, the researchers examined stethoscopes worn by the participants, telephones they touched and office chairs.

The result: Both hand dryers and paper towels reduced the virus contamination on the hands. But for 10 out of 11 surfaces that were touched and examined afterward, the researchers found "significantly greater environmental contamination" after hand dryers were used than when paper towels were employed. 

A man using a hand dryer

Trendy, but for how long? Experts are debating the cleanliness of Hand dryers.

The researchers found bacteriophages on all surfaces after hand dryers were used, but only on six surfaces when paper towels were used. On average, the contamination of the surfaces after the use of hand dryers was 10 times higher than after the use of paper towels. On the apron, it was five times as much.

The researchers also found evidence that viruses were transmitted not only directly from the hands to surfaces, but even from the apron to surfaces — but only after hand dryers were used.

On the basis of their findings, the hygienists have recommended that hospitals refrain from using hand dryers and install paper towel dispensers instead. 

Yuck: Money stinks!

A research team led by Professor Johannes Knobloch  of the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf has looked at the bacterial contamination of money. The scientists contaminated 5 and 50 euro cent and 1-euro coins, as well as 5-euro notes, with Enterococcus faecium and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria under conditions that simulated normal skin contact as realistically as possible.

The coins are made of different alloys. The 5-cent coin has a steel core but is made of copper on the outside. The 50-cent coin contains 89% copper, 5% each of aluminum and zinc and 1% tin. The 1-euro coin, for its part, has a golden-looking edge, which in reality consists of 75% copper, 20% zinc and 5% nickel. The silvery looking inner ring consists of 75% copper and 25% nickel. The euro banknote that was examined is made of cotton.

A damaged five Euro bank note.

This bank note was contaminated during a flood - a potential carrier of germs.

Coins are cleaner than notes

The result: The bacteria were worst-off on the pure copper surfaces of the 5-cent coins. But all coin surfaces that contained copper had a clear antibacterial effect. Thus, the bacterial load with Staphylococcus aureus was reduced by between 98.7% and 99.5% after 24 hours, depending on the type of coin. With Enterococcus faecium, the reduction was between 96.8% and 99%. The paper money, on the other hand, did not show any reduction.

It is also likely that copper — for example in door handles or handrails — can have a good effect against SARS-CoV-2 viruses. An international research team recently pointed out relevant findings in a joint letter to The New England Journal of Medicine.

It has been proven for many years that copper door handles are very effective against bacterial hospital germs.

Read more: Copper: a handle on staying healthy

Perhaps this should give the central banks food for thought as to whether it might not be better in future to issue coins worth 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 euros.

However, the fact that coins are much easier to counterfeit than banknotes, with their sophisticated security features,  argues against this.

Alternatively, it might be a good idea to wash banknotes at a temperature of at least 60 degrees Celsius — and preferably throw your wallet in the wash with them.

From a hygienic point of view, however, contactless and cashless payment remains the safest option, because "even coins might act as vectors for the transmission of microbes," the authors of the Hamburg study emphasize.

  • Händewaschen

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Water and soap - and dry well!

    Our hands travel all over the place: We use them to greet friends and to steady ourselves in trains and buses, to hold railings that thousands of others have touched before us, to eat and open doors. And in doing so, we collect thousands of germs.

  • Hygiene Krankenhaus

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    It's all about the kind of germs

    Not all germs are equally dangerous. A healthy person would need to ingest about 1,000 salmonellae bacteria before getting sick. Salmonellae are common in spoiled eggs. Legionella are much more dangerous: Less than 100 of them are enough. Those bacteria love the cozy humid climate of warm-water tanks and showers. Even perfectly clean air contains thousands of mold spores and bacteria.

  • Mann sitzt auf der Toilette (Symbolbild)

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Cleaner than you might have thought!

    One square inch of toilet seat contains less than 60 germs. That means the toilet is one of the cleanest areas of all. Even some windows contain more germs and fungus spores. This is largely because toilets are cleaned several times a week. A window may be only twice a year.

  • Symbolbild Tastatur Internet

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Keyboards are germ magnets

    Your workplace looks much worse. The average desk surface contains over 18,000 germs per square inch - 400 times more than the toilet. The highest contamination can be found on computer keyboards. There, filth gets in between and under the keys. More than 60,000 germs per square inch is no rarity.

  • Portemonnaie Geld ausgeben

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Money really stinks

    Coins and bills change hands often, and New York researchers have identified more than 3,000 genetically different germs on dollar bills. Using sensitive detection methods, scientists can also usually find traces of cocaine on almost all bills in circulation - because some have been used for snorting. Just one more reason why vendors should never touch money and food in succession.

  • Kühlschrank

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Incubator for molds

    Even a supposedly "clean" refrigerator contains huge amounts of germs. The humid climate and the presence of fat and sugar are the ideal breeding grounds for molds of all kinds. Even when the owners clean the refrigerator diligently, the spores will eventually find their niches - like inside and behind the rubber insulation of the door.

  • Hygiene Krankenhaus

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Danger zone: hospital

    Hospital personnel must pay attention to hand hygiene more than most. The spread of resistant bacteria can prove fatal. That's why in many hospitals there are dispensers for antibacterial solution in addition to soap and water. Before visiting a patient, disinfect your hands!

  • Staphylococcus aureus MRSA

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Dangerous culprit

    Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is the name of this highly dangerous bacteria. Known antibiotics can not kill it. Even without nutrition, the germ can survive for up to seven months - on floors, tables, beds, the skin and of course on door handles.

  • Türklinken aus Kupfer

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Copper against germs

    A clinic in Harburg, Germany has now begun a promising experiment to reduce the amount of germs on door handles. Bacteria don't like copper. The number of germs shrunk by half following the introduction of the new handles. But this is no substitute for washing your hands. After all, there are still enough germs left behind.

  • Bildergalerie Händedruck Handdruck Hände schütteln Hände Keime Krankheit Prävention Hygiene

    Global Handwashing Day: Don't forget to wash your hands!

    Not too unfriendly, please!

    Should we now stop shaking hands? In hospitals that may be a good idea. But in normal circumstances it may seem weird. It's probably better to simply use a good amount of common sense and hygiene: Wash your hands regularly, clean your keyboard and mouse frequently. Don't touch food right after paying for it, and clean your refrigerator from time to time.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


