 Coronavirus: Hamburg′s fish market reopens after 15 months | News | DW | 04.07.2021

News

Coronavirus: Hamburg's fish market reopens after 15 months

After a 15-month hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, those returning from a night out were once again able to enjoy a Fischbrötchen while early-risers got the freshest fish on offer.

Hamburg Fish Market

The 300-year-old market has been closed for 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic

At 5 a.m. on Sunday, Hamburg's fish market welcomed revelers and early-risers for the first time in well over a year.

After a 15-month hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, those returning from a night out were finally able to enjoy a Fischbrötchen (a fish sandwich or baguette) and locals could buy the freshest fish on offer at the city's famous market.

The market in the north German city is a hive of activity, despite its early morning start, and vendors opened their shutters for the first time since March 2020, selling not only much-loved fish snacks, but also crafts, clothing, food and souvenirs.

Watch video 05:08

Market Tales - Hamburg

COVID restrictions

The opening is a trial, though, and some restrictions are in place to help prevent further outbreaks of the virus. Visitors have to wear a medical face mask at all times and may only eat off the premises, while musicians and market criers are prohibited.

The number of vendors is also restricted, with only about 60 allowed to open in an area where normally there are 120 stalls.

Watch video 12:05

COVID-19 Special: Stuck at sea

300-year-old tradition

The vendors did not consider a later opening time, saying it wouldn't be in the spirit of the market.

Before the pandemic, the 300-year-old market would see up to 70,000 visitors every Sunday.

Watch video 04:25

Jonas Burgert: Art shows during a pandemic

