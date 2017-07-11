Coronavirus: Hamburg to return to full lockdown

Steps to open up from the coronavirus lockdown, introduced at the start of last week, are to be reversed in the German city of Hamburg.

Mayor Peter Tschentscher said the return to a full lockdown would start on Saturday, after case numbers in the northern port city edged above 100 per 100,000 residents.

The city put the break on easing lockdown after three days with seven-day incidences above 100 cases per 100,000.

On Friday, the incidence had risen to 108.6 cases. As of Saturday, the rules from before March 8 apply again.

"I fear that the situation will deteriorate further. We are in a strong third wave," Tschentscher said.

"We are dealing with a very contagious variant of the virus," he warned. "We are acting earlier — something we found to be very good in previous waves."

The news came as German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that rising infections nationwide meant it may be impossible to ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet the country's 16 state leaders on Monday to set new lockdown rules based on the latest developments.

At the same time, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases warned that case numbers were rising at a "very clearly exponential rate."

"The infection process is gaining momentum," RKI Vice President Lars Schaade told reporters on Friday.