Coronavirus: Hamburg to return to full lockdown

Steps to open up from the coronavirus lockdown, introduced at the start of last week, are to be reversed in the German city of Hamburg.

Mayor Peter Tschentscher said the return to a full lockdown would start on Saturday, after case numbers in the northern port city edged above 100 per 100,000 residents.

The city put the break on easing lockdown after three days with seven-day incidences above 100 cases per 100,000.

On Friday, the incidence had risen to 108.6 cases. As of Saturday, the rules from before March 8 apply again.

"I fear that the situation will deteriorate further. We are in a strong third wave," Tschentscher said.

"We are dealing with a very contagious variant of the virus," he warned. "We are acting earlier — something we found to be very good in previous waves."

More to come...