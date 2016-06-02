Coronavirus halts wedding plans in Africa

The families of those getting married are expected to put on an elaborate ceremony for hundreds of guests with mountains of food, live music, regardless of their financial status.

They also often consist of two ceremonies: the traditional one followed by a church wedding, often now a Western 'white' wedding, which drives the cost up even more.

But the coronavirus epidemic has put a damper on the wedding expectations of many Africans.

During the pandemic's peak, a swath of African countries limited the number of people who could gather for social events.

At the same time, the restrictions hit families financially.

Nigerian weddings limited to 50 people

In March, Nigeria restricted social gatherings at events such as weddings to no more than 50 people under measures that are still in place.

For Nigerian Adeola Denis Ojo and his fiancee, celebrating their wedding with so few guests was not an option.

"We had planned our wedding and had already bought the rice for it," Ojo, a security guard in Abuja, told DW. "But we had to postpone the wedding until December 28," adding that his fiancee was very disappointed.

Many weddings in Africa fell through in 2020

Ojo is now worried that he might not be able to afford the December wedding after all, as food prices have skyrocketed in Nigeria during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic also changed the wedding plans of Simon Daniel Chang from Kano in northwest Nigeria.

Chang ended up getting married in November after postponing his wedding for seven months. But he lost his job as an engineer because of the pandemic, and his new job in retail pays less. As a result, he had less to spend on the wedding.

Families face financial constraints

In Nigeria, it's traditional for the groom's family to pay a bride price, or a dowry for the bride, to their future in-laws. The payment can be made up of money, presents, or both — and can cost up to several thousand euros.

The bride's father is responsible for buying everything the newlyweds might need to move into their own home - from knives and forks to a sofa and the matrimonial bed.

Many wedding celebrations in Africa are elaborate celebrations which last for days

"The economic difficulties associated with COVID-19 make it very difficult for us, the parents, to meet these requirements per tradition because our income has been reduced by this pandemic," Mallam Kabiru Sani from Nigeria told DW.

But this is still no excuse to break with the cultural practice, Sani believes, adding that "those who do not follow tradition are making themselves and the bride ridiculous in the eyes of the people."

Traders suffer from postponed weddings

Weddings are also important for a very unromantic reason. Big-budget weddings can have a rippling effect across economies, from caterers and makeup artists to venue providers and photographers.

Wedding planner Wanjira Kago says business is down due to coronavirus restrictions

In Kenya, traders relying on Kenya's wedding industry were particularly hard hit. For months, strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as banning travel between counties, introducing a dusk-to-dawn curfew, and severely limited social gatherings, made it difficult even to hold small-scale weddings.

"Most of our distributors are experiencing difficulties," said Kenyan wedding planner Wanjira Kago from the Nairobi-based company Weddings And More.

"Venues have had to close because they haven't done any business for the year. Vendors have had to diversify their livelihoods, and catering services used to cater to weddings are now delivering food to offices."

Although the government lifted these restrictions at the end of September, and 200 guests are allowed at weddings, Kago doesn't expect Kenya's wedding industry to return to normal any time soon.

As in Nigeria, the cost of food in Kenya has shot up, driving up the price of functions and cutting vendors' profit margins. Having to disinfect function rooms and equipment completely also adds to the cost.

But for Kago, the main issue is that people are putting their weddings on hold until they can invite their family, relatives, and friends for a huge wedding as is customary.

"We are Africans; we celebrate big weddings," he told DW. "Because that's who we are. We just like big parties."

This article was adapted from German by Kate Hairsine.