Coronavirus half a year on: What do we know so far?

Half a year ago, at the beginning of the second week of January, Chinese authorities made the first public announcement that a new type of virus was rampant in the city of Wuhan.

Here is an overview of what has become known about the virus so far and how far medicine has progressed in the fight against SARS-CoV-2:

Origin of the virus

When the existence of the virus was announced, the first infection of a human by a vertebrate animal had apparently occurred several weeks earlier.

Initially, Chinese authorities seem to have tried to suppress any evidence. To this day, it is not exactly clear when and where the virus jumped from animal to human. Transmission from a bat to an intermediate host, perhaps a tanuki, and then to humans is considered likely and seems to be the origin of the pandemic that is still in full swing today.

One of the first images of the novel coronaviruses from January 2020, since when research has gone much further

Appearance of the virus

Chinese virologists deciphered the genetic information of the virus in record time. On January 21, they published the genome structure and three days later a detailed description of the virus. This enabled physicians and microbiologists worldwide to begin developing drugs and vaccines.

Typical of the virus are the spike proteins (ACE-2) located on its surface. These are crucial for binding to the host cell. That is why a large part of drug and vaccine development is focused on binding or blocking this protein or rendering it ineffective in some other way.

A model of the coronavirus: Most prominent is the spike protein (S) that gives the virus its crown-like appearance

Transmission

In the meantime, it has been established — among other things by a study carried out by virologists in the city of Heinsberg, one of the first hotbeds of the disease in Germany — that the virus is particularly prevalent in the throat and lungs. The greatest danger of infection is — besides coming into direct contact with an infected person or touching a contaminated surface, known as smear infections — through aerosols. These spread particularly well through air-conditioning systems, such as those used widely in the meat industry.

Closed rooms with many people in them are very dangerous. That is why lockdown measures, the closure of entertainment establishments and the cancellation of trade fairs and major events were very effective in containing the disease.

The largest chains of infection could be traced back to so-called superspreader events.

The use of mouth-and-nose protection, i.e., face masks, has now become established in almost all countries of the world. However, many medical professionals question whether most people are capable of using it in everyday life in such a way as to help prevent potential virus transmission.

What is most important is for people to wash their hands, keep their distance from others and air rooms thoroughly.

Even if some pets, such as cats, ferrets and golden hamsters, can become infected by humans, they do not play a significant role in infection chains.

Symptoms and risk groups

Initially, it was thought that the new virus was hardly more dangerous than seasonal flu. Now, however, physicians know better: The disease poses a threat similar to that of the devastating Spanish flu of 1918. Although many people can get a SARS-CoV-2 infection without symptoms, others become very ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Some groups of people are more often affected than others: People with previous illnesses, elderly people, people with blood type A and men are more at risk.

Pathologists who examined COVID-19 victims were able to confirm that high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, liver cirrhosis and cardiovascular diseases are among the most dangerous preexisting conditions. In principle, however, a severe case of the disease can affect anybody, including young people.

Course of the disease

Mild forms of COVID-19 can present like a cold. Typical symptoms are a sore throat, breathing problems and a loss of the sense of smell and taste.

In severe cases, however, a life-threatening multi-organ disease can occur.

This often leads to sepsis — a frequently fatal overreaction of the immune system that attacks the infected person's own tissue and organs.

So how severely someone is affected by the disease depends to a large extent on how strongly his or her immune system reacts to the pathogen.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Better than nothing It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Disinfect your hands One of the best ways to protect yourself from the virus is to frequently clean your hands, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of recommendations. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Soap and water will do as well The simpler day-to-day solution is to use water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly. Health authorities in the US recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, making sure to pay attention to areas like your fingertips, thumbs and underneath your nails.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right! So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Stay away! Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Got a fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip! If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled and who you may have come in contact with.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Avoid contact! When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

How to protect yourself against the coronavirus Well done — not rare! Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses. Author: Fabian Schmidt



Treatment

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many patients with severe courses of the disease received artificial respiration (intubation) at an early stage and died all the same.

Now, however, intensive-care physicians have moved away from standard ventilation, because lung specialists have stressed that artificial respiration under positive pressure can do more damage than good to the lungs.

As long as patients are able to breathe on their own, they now receive oxygen without being connected to a respirator. Intubation is used as an option only in an extreme emergency.

In many cases, when the kidneys are severely damaged by COVID-19, dialysis is also necessary. Intensive care now also takes other damaged organs more into account.

The healing process can be accelerated in specialized clinics by the administration of antibodies from the blood of cured COVID-19 patients. These antibodies take up the fight against the virus in the body of the patient who received the donated blood.

As a rule, COVID-19 patients must undergo lengthy, individually tailored rehabilitation measures after their intensive medical treatment. These must also take into account their specific previous illnesses and possible organ damage.

No convincing drugs yet

Remdesivir is the only pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to shorten the course of the disease. This is why it is so hotly contested on the market.

But it is not a miracle cure. It shortens the healing process by a few days in patients who receive oxygen, but it does not improve their chances of survival.

Doctors are also trying to use other drugs that are already on the market to combat the coronavirus. These include the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone , the RNA polymerase inhibitor Avigan and the malaria drug hydroxylchloroquine. The efficacy and safety of the first two drugs has not yet been conclusively proven, and there are even strong doubts about the third.

How far along is vaccine development?

At least 160 vaccine projects have now been launched worldwide (as of June 29, 2020) according to the German researching pharmaceutical companies. These are essentially divided into three vaccine types: attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines and gene-based RNA vaccines.

In the latter case, however, physicians are entering uncharted territory because no such approved vaccines are available. Both the Biontec and the CureVac vaccines currently approved in Germany for combined Phase 1 and 2 trials are such RNA vaccines.

In addition, there is a tuberculosis vaccine that has already been approved. This does not directly target SARS-CoV-2, but strengthens the basic innate immunity of humans. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin are currently trying to improve this vaccine genetically.

According to information from the WHO, five vaccines were in Phase 1 human trials worldwide at the end of June 2020. Such trials test the safety of the vaccine. Seven are in combined Phase 1/ Phase 2 testing, where the immune response is also tested, and only one vaccine is already in Phase 3, where the aim is to prove its effectiveness against the pathogen in practice.

When will the vaccine finally come?

Optimists hope that a usable vaccine will be on the market by the end of the year. Others are talking about next year. In fact, it is not yet possible to say whether and when a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that is suitable for many people will be available on the market.

If a vaccine is approved, mass production will be another challenge. Gene-based RNA vaccines, which can be produced relatively quickly, would have an advantage here.

Pharmaceutical companies that are specialized in the production of vaccines, such as the Serum Institute of India, are already preparing larger capacities, even though they do not yet know which active substance they will eventually produce.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



When does herd immunity occur?

It is true that more and more people are becoming infected worldwide. By the end of June, a good 10 million people had contracted the virus. However, with its population of 7.8 billion, the world is still a long way from achieving any effective degree of immunity to the disease.

In addition, it is unclear whether recovered patients remain permanently immune to the virus. A serological blood test can determine whether someone is carrying antibodies against the virus. A PCR test taken with a cotton swab can make it clear whether someone is acutely ill and contagious.