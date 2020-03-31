Coronavirus: Governments, companies race to make more life-saving ventilators

Drastic medical equipment shortages in even the most developed economies have put the globe in a collective race against time to produce the ventilators needed to save people from the deadly respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, officially called SARS-CoV-2.

A ventilator is a device that helps move air in and out of the lungs when a patient is having difficulty, or cannot, breathe.

Here's how some governments and companies are attempting to beat the virus — and the clock:

France

In France, respirator maker Air Liquid has teamed up with car parts maker Valeo, car maker PSA and electrical equipment company Schneider Electric to produce some 10,000 ventilators by mid-May. Around 250 ventilators will be delivered to emergency rooms in the next week, French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

He also announced that France will need to boost its domestic production of medical gear as the international battle for medical supplies makes importing an increasingly unviable option.

"The priority today is to produce more in Europe and France," Macron said. "By the end of the year, I want us to be fully and completely independent (in production)." The French government has earmarked €4 billion ($4.4 billion) in additional funding for the state health budget to fund the masks and ventilators.

Read more: Coronavirus: What are the lockdown measures across Europe?

Israel

Israel, which has reported nearly 5,000 cases of coronavirus and 17 related deaths, has converted a facility for producing missiles into a production line for ventilators, the country's Defense Ministry said Tuesday. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that Israel only has 2,000 ventilators and is in dire need of more.

"This morning, the production line was inaugurated in the classified missile production department of IAI, after which dozens of ventilators were tested and assembled," a statement from the ministry said, referring to state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, adding that the factory was converted in a matter of days.

"We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries," Bennett said, echoing France. Like in many countries where there is a shortage of equipment, in Israel medical professionals and device makers are collaborating with the country's military to speed up production.

Watch video 01:50 3D printers offer thrilling opportunities to tackle the coronavirus

US

In the US, car manufacturer Ford and industrial giant General Electric (GE) have pledged to collectively produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days. Production will begin on April 20, with some 500 employees working nearly round the clock in three shifts.

Ford is also working on building plastic face shields and has supported US conglomerate 3M in its production of respirators. US President Donald Trump, who has come under criticism for not responding quickly enough to the outbreak, on Friday invoked a war-time law to order GM to manufacture necessary medical equipment, despite the company already declaring it would do so.

Many other manufacturers have said they will retool production lines to make medical equipment. Electric car and green energy company Tesla will begin producing ventilators at its solar panel plant in New York while German carmaker Volkswagen said it is testing using 3D printers to make ventilator parts.

Norway

Norway, which on Tuesday saw its first daily decline in coronavirus hospital admissions, said it had placed orders for around 1,000 ventilators with Norwegian companies in a move that will double the number of ventilators available to hospitals by May.

"Norway will not need all of them. This means we can contribute internationally with essential equipment for patients who need help breathing," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday.

The ventilators are being produced by a family-owned Norwegian medical company that is working in cooperation with a hydraulic equipment manufacturer as well as medical personnel and the Norwegian military. Around 4,447 people in Norway have tested positive for coronavirus, with 28 people dying from the infection.

UK

The UK on Monday revealed that it had placed an order for 15,000 ventilators, more than the government says is needed to handle the country's outbreak. A consortium of engineering firms that calls itself Ventilator Challenge UK said it would begin on its order of 10,000 machines this week. The group includes aerospace giant Airbus, engineering company Rolls Royce, defense and aerospace company BAE systems and a series of Formula One motor racing teams.

Another 10,000 devices have reportedly been ordered from vacuum manufacturer Dyson, however this order involves a new design that would first need regulatory approval. If all orders are delivered, the UK will have 41,000 ventilators, 11,000 more than the 30,000 it said it needed for the outbreak.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia. Like SARS and the common cold, scientists identified that the new virus is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus does not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China is reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Bad ending to a cruise Also on February 3, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan after cases of the new coronavirus were found on board. As of February 17, the number of people infected has grown to more than 450, the largest cluster of cases outside of China. Several of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship are being or have been flown back to their home countries.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Italy under quarantine Cases in Italy rise dramatically, with 77 deaths and thousands of confirmed cases by March 3. Many countries instigate travel restrictions to northern Italy and tourist numbers plummet. On March 8, the Italian government put the entire Lombardy region into quarantine, affecting 16 million people. March 10 sees 168 fatalities in Italy, the highest in a single day.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Economic woes European and US stock markets slump on March 6, leading to the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The effect on global business has been significant, with many companies reporting losses and the tourism industry and airlines badly hit. The EU pledge €7.5 billion ($8.4 billion) on March 10 in an investment fund to try to stop the Eurozone falling into a recession.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares outbreak as pandemic As worldwide cases top 127,000 and deaths pass 4,700, the World Health Organization designates the global outbreak as a "pandemic" on March 11. US President Donald Trump announces a travel restriction on people coming from the Schengen Zone in Europe, annoying the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that in Germany, 70% of the population could get the virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Public life on hold in Europe On March 14, Spain joins Italy in imposing a near-total nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus spreading. The population of 46 million is told not to leave their homes unless for essential tasks. In France, cafés, restaurants and non-essential shops are closed as of March 15. Many public events in Germany are cancelled and schools close.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 International travel severely restricted As of March 15, many countries impose strict travel bans or restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. For example, New Zealand and Australia require all international passengers to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in the country. The US extends a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Germany imposes partial lockdown In a landmark televised address German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces far-reaching restrictions on everyday life on March 22, banning meetings between more than two people not from the same household outside of the workplace. The country has a surprisingly low death rate, a phenomenon attributed to a high level of testing, and a high number of intensive care beds.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus strikes at top as UK locks down On March 23rd Britain becomes the latest country to impose restrictions on personal freedoms, with people only allowed to leave their homes in a limited number of circumstances. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is diagnosed with the viruson March 27, as well as heir to the throne Prince Charles on March 25. Meanwhile, there are complaints that not everyone is taking social distancing seriously.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Grim milestone for the US On March 27 the US overtakes China in terms of the number of people infected, making it the country with the most cases of COVID-19. This came as President Donald Trump claimed that the nation would get back to work "pretty quickly." At the same time, it emerged that more than 3 million Americans had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. New York is worst-hit, with a hospital ship sent to help out.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Spain's surging death toll Spain also overtakes China in the number of COVID-19 cases on March 30, as the government toughens the severity of its lockdown. All non-essential activities are halted. Only Italy has a higher death toll than Spain. Most affected is the capital, Madrid. With funeral services overwhelmed, officials turn the Palacio de Hielo ice skating rink into a temporary morgue. Author: Richard Connor



kp/sri (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.