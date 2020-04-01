 Coronavirus: Gobal economy could take $4.1 trillion hit, bank warns | News | DW | 03.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Gobal economy could take $4.1 trillion hit, bank warns

The Asian Development Bank has warned that if the "worst pandemic in a century" lasts for more than six months, economic losses could be higher. It predicted that growth in China will be two-thirds lower than last year.

Skyline of Hong Kong island

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion (€3.78 trillion) as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies, the Asian Development Bank warned on Friday.

The Manila-based organization warned that the "possibility of severe financial turmoil and financial crises cannot be discounted."

More to come...

mm/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Coronavirus is digital economy watershed 01.04.2020

Global strategist Olaf Groth tells Brent Goff that the coronavirus is a gamechanger for the approach to big data and the digital economy in the EU

Coronavirus threatens livelihoods in Bamberg 02.04.2020

The picturesque northern Bavarian town of Bamberg is a popular tourist destination. But visitors have stayed away since the coronavirus pandemic began. Traditional hotels and restaurants are now struggling to survive and hoping for government aid.

Mexiko Straßenverkäufer stehen vor dem Nichts

Coronavirus in Mexico: Street vendors agonize over health or livelihood 02.04.2020

A large number of Mexicans eke out a living as street vendors in Mexico City. The coronavirus outbreak has made their job even more precarious. Do they risk their lives to save their livelihood?

Advertisement