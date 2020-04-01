Coronavirus: Gobal economy could take $4.1 trillion hit, bank warns

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion (€3.78 trillion) as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies, the Asian Development Bank warned on Friday.

The Manila-based organization warned that the "possibility of severe financial turmoil and financial crises cannot be discounted."

More to come...

mm/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

