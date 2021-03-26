 The coronavirus pandemic is far from over | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 26.03.2021

Science

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Most countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections. Global data indicates the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. DW sums up the current situation.

A screenshot showing a graph with COVID-19 case numbers

Case numbers are still rising in many countries

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. UTC. Last updated: March 26, 2021.

What's the current global trend? 

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.  

Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories. 

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - calendar week 12, 2021

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country's ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation has deteriorated further: 109 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks, compared to the previous 14 days.

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - until calendar week 12, 2021

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country? 

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as countrywide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

Data visualization: COVID-19 global new case numbers trend - map calendar week 12, 2021

More than twice as many new cases:

  • Asia: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, India, Mongolia, Philippines, Syria, Timor Leste, Uzbekistan, Yemen
  • Africa: Central African Republic, Djibouti, Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius
  • Americas: Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago
  • Europe: Iceland 
  • Oceania: Papua New Guinea

More new cases:

  • Asia: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, Georgia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Palestinian territories
  • Africa: Angola, Cape Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Seychelles, Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe
  • Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Uruguay, Venezuela
  • Europe: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine
  • Oceania: New Zealand

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):  

  • Asia: Lebanon
  • Africa: Eritrea, Gabon, Namibia, Niger
  • Americas: Bolivia, Dominica, Nicaragua
  • Europe: Belarus, Estonia, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain

Fewer new cases:

  • Asia: Myanmar, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates
  • Africa: Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia
  • Americas: Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Panama, Suriname, United States of America
  • Europe: Albania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Slovakia, United Kingdom
  • Oceania: Australia, Vanuatu

Less than half as many new cases:

  • Asia: Israel, Laos, Vietnam
  • Africa: Eswatini, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, South Sudan
  • Americas: Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Oceania: Fiji

Zero new cases:

  • Asia: Tajikistan
  • Europe: Vatican
  • Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands

If you have questions regarding the analysis, please refer to the project's Github repository for code and methodology. For feedback regarding the charts, please contact: data-team@dw.com 
The charts in this article were inspired by the work of Lisa Charlotte Rost.

