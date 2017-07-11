Coronavirus: Global GDP to sink by $22 trillion over COVID, says IMF

The global economy is set to lose over $22 trillion (€18 trillion) between 2020 and 2025, due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The economy will likely see a strong rebound this year, but the pandemic is causing severe damage, said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

"Now at $22 trillion, the projected cumulative output loss over 2020 to 2025, relative to the pre-pandemic projected levels remains substantial," Gopinath told reporters at a presentation of the World Economic Outlook.

Progress "depends on the outcome of the race between the virus and vaccines to end the pandemic, and on the ability of policies to provide effective support until that happens," she added.

lc/aw (AFP, Reuters)