Coronavirus: Germany's sinking COVID figures fuel mask debate

Germany registered just 549 coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Monday — the lowest daily number since September 21.
With declining infection rates and an area-by-area relaxation of restrictions, calls are mounting for face mask-wearing rules to be reexamined.
It's the first time since last September that the figure reported by the Robert Koch Institute for disease control has been under 1,000.
Although figures reported are typically lower for the weekend because fewer tests are conducted, the number of new cases has declined sharply in recent weeks.
With some 40 million people in Germany having received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — nearly 50% of the population at least partially inoculated.
Outdoor obligations under scrutiny
As the number of infections drop in states across Germany, restrictions on gatherings, gastronomy, sports and culture are being lifted. The fall in cases has also prompted a debate about the scope for mask-wearing rules to be relaxed.
Significantly, German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for ending face mask mandates in regions with declining incidence rates.
"With regard to the falling incidence rates, we should proceed in stages: in a first step, the mask requirement outside can basically be abolished," Spahn, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats, told Germany's Funke Media Group on Monday.
"In regions with a very low incidence rate and a high vaccination rate, the same could be done gradually indoors also," he added.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht, from junior coalition partner the Social Democratic Party (SPD), on Sunday said the leaders of Germany's 16 states should clarify "whether and where a mask requirement is still proportionate if the incidence figures are low and continue to fall."
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Guadalupe
11, Colombia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Jude
5, Lebanon
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Antonis
6, Greece
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Jessika
11, Singapore
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Paula
14, Germany
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Venus
10, Iran
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Daniil
10, Russia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Joshi
17, India
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Annisa
11, Indonesia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Yasmine
10, Morocco
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Mira Zeynep
10, Turkey
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Sakha
6, Indonesia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Nur
11, Indonesia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Emilia
9, Chile
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Lucía
9, Venezuela
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Bilal
8, Indonesia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Rizki
9, Indonesia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Agustina
12, Chile
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Joaquin
10, Chile
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Alexander
10, Russia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Andrej
10, Russia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Alisa
11, Russia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Regina
10, Mexico
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Clavijo
11, Colombia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Rafan
7, India
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Yulian
11, Colombia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Amir
9, Mexico
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Salvador
5, Chile
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Radnyi
2, India
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Soazic
13, France
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Gabriel
7, Bolivia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Riya
9, India
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Daniela
10, Colombia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Delilah
6, India
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Mark
8, Lebanon
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Marie
11, Germany
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Hadil
12, Algeria
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Michelle
14, Kenya
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Marcia
9, Peru
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Asifia
11, Hong Kong
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Sebastian
6, Venezuela
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Thomas
7, Greece
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Miranda
6 Guatemala
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Paola
18, Venezuela
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Regina
10, Mexico
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Amir
9, Mexico
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Valeria
9, Spain
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Julián
10, Argentinia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Jerioth
12, Costa Rica
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Mairin
9, Germany
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Daniela
12, Colombia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Valentina
10, Venezuela
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Melinda
10, Slowakei
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Maaz
10, Pakistan
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Milan
14, Hungary
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Rayna
11, Bangladesh
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Hania
7, Pakistan
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Alizeh
4, Germany
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Reema
12, Irak
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Galia
9, Venezuela
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Paulina
10, Mexico
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Jacob
12, Ecuador
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Hélène
13, Kamerun
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Matthias
7, Mexiko
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Emecheta
9, Nigeria
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Nova
6, USA
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Nuhamin
3, Ethiopia
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Salma
4, Schweden
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Sasha
12, Canada
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Avishek
15, Nepal
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Ana
12, Nicaragua
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Islom
7, Usbekistan
-
DW drawing competition: The pandemic as seen through the eyes of children
Ahmet
4, Mexico
Questions over indoor mask rules
Lambrecht said this was especially the case for schools, with schoolchildren particularly affected by the face mask requirement.
Her fellow SPD lawmaker Karl Lauterbach — a trained epidemiologist and his party's health spokesman — added his voice to those calling for a mask rethink on Monday, at least when it came to outdoor areas.
"The mask obligation in the outdoor area is actually, at this point in time, with the low incidence for many areas, not sensible anymore, it's no longer necessary," Lauterbach told German broadcaster ZDF.
However, Lauterbach disagreed that there should be a removal of the mask rule for indoor public areas — including schools.
Only when some 70% percent of adults were fully vaccinated, a statistic approaching herd immunity, would there be no need for mandatory mask-wearing inside buildings, he said.
Germany's neighbor Denmark lifted rules for mandatory face-coverings in almost all public spaces on Monday. Both the government and most parliamentary parties agreed to lift the rules, which have been in place for months.
rc/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)