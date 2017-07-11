Coronavirus: Germany's CureVac vaccine only 47% effective

A coronavirus vaccine produced by Germany's CureVac is just 47% effective, the pharmaceutical firm said Wednesday.

After an interim analysis of the vaccine, the Tübingen-based company released a statement saying: "CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria."

Variants of concern

The company blamed the "unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed" for the disappointing result, as well as varying responses across different age groups.

Like the highly effective shots developed by faster competitors BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna, CureVac's version is based on novel mRNA technology.

Some advantages

Despite its shortfalls, CureVac believes it has advantages over its mRNA rivals.

CureVac's shot can be kept at standard refrigerator temperature, unlike the first-generation Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which require ultra-cold storage.

CureVac's vaccine also needs a lower dosage, allowing for faster and cheaper mass production.

The European Union has secured up to 405 million doses of the CureVac vaccine.

