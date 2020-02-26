 Coronavirus: Germany′s contingency plans for tackling a possible pandemic | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 26.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Coronavirus: Germany's contingency plans for tackling a possible pandemic

Germany has already faced its first coronavirus infections. Officials have remained calm, and border closures or lockdowns are not yet on the horizon. But the country has no specific pandemic plan for COVID-19.

A person wearing a face mask in front of a German pharmacy (picture-alliance/Pressebildagentur ULMER/M. Ulmer)

We are watchful and we are prepared but our reactions are appropriate — in a nutshell, that is the German government's position on the spread of coronavirus, even after the first cases were reported in the country.

 "I remain firmly convinced that we are prepared in the best possible way and that we have made the best possible progress," Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier this week, adding that the German health system is one of the best in the world. German doctors and hospitals master challenges like those posed by the new virus every year during flu outbreaks, Spahn argued. But he also admitted there is a difference — the experts "do not know everything about the new virus, and a vaccine is not available."

"We must be realistic," said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German government disease control and prevention agency. "The vaccine will not be available before the end of the year."

Watch video 01:24

German businesses react to coronavirus

No lockdown in Germany

Nevertheless, Germany does not currently plan measures like those taken in Italy, where entire villages have been sealed off.

"We will continue to try to isolate infected persons in Germany as long as possible, treat them in a clinic and provide close care for possible contact persons," Spahn said. A meeting of EU health ministers in Rome on Tuesday hasn't changed Germany's level-headed approach. "We share the opinion that at this time, travel restrictions or even closing borders would not be an appropriate measure," the German health minister said.

Cordoning off cities, especially major cities, is not even possible, argued Lena Högemann. It is almost impossible to monitor intra-European travelers to Berlin effectively because of the many different avenues and means of transport to the city, the spokeswoman for Berlin's health administration told DW. She said Berlin is "well prepared for emergencies" but advised people traveling to the German capital from Italy should contact a doctor for safety reasons.

Schools and kindergartens were shut down on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in the town of Heinsberg in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia after a resident had contracted the virus. Spahn advised people to be scrupulous wherever possible, including washing their hands regularly with soap for about half a minute and avoiding shaking hands. Also on Wednesday, Steffen Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, said Germany has so far managed to isolate and treat individual infected persons and prevent the spread of the virus. "That remains to be the goal," he said. "Thanks to the very good work on the ground, the new cases have also been treated very quickly."

Watch video 02:16

Germany aims to contain coronavirus

General pandemic plan is three years old

Germany does not have a specific, comprehensive plan on how to react to the new coronavirus. The RKI, which is in charge, referred DW to the general pandemic plan — devised three years ago but, according to a RKI spokesperson, also applicable to the coronavirus.

The plan foresees a number of possible measures on how to handle a "enduring spread in the population," including the "exclusion of sick persons from community facilities, isolation of sick persons, isolation of sick persons in medical facilities." Germany has followed that plan so far, for instance when the government flew back German tourists from China and put them under quarantine for 14 days. The pandemic plan also stipulates the government should "stop admission to mass accommodation, close communal facilities, ban events." The authorities in Germany have not yet gone that far.

Experts consider the wearing of protective masks in public to be impractical. The masks are currently in short supply in Germany, however. "There are considerable, extensive shortages," according to Thomas Porstner, managing director of the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers. "Only small quantities are currently available," he added. Experts emphasize that masks are most likely to be important for doctors and nurses — not so much because they risk infecting themselves, but so as not to add to the strain on patients with weakened immune systems.

Read more: German coronavirus evacuee describes life in quarantine

Watch video 02:14

Sino-German trade affected by the Corona virus

Economic experts expect negative impact

Economic experts worry about the negative consequences the virus could have for the global economy. "Economies are realizing how fragile the global economic system really is," said Gabriel Felbermayr. The president of the Kiel-based Institute for the World Economy told DW that the situation reminded him of the Lehmann Brothers collapse in 2008, when many people suddenly realized "how fragile the financial system is."

"We assume it can and will have a slight impact on the global economy," said Germany's Economics Minister Peter Altmaier. "The extent will depend on how quickly this virus is contained and how quickly the number of infections slows down again."

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Does rinsing your nose with saline protect you?

    According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence to support claims that a saline solution will "kill” the virus and protect you.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Will gargling mouthwash prevent an infection?

    Certain brands of mouthwash may eliminate particular microbes from your saliva for a few minutes, but, according to the WHO, this does not protect you from the new coronavirus.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Can eating garlic help?

    This dubious claim has been spreading like wildfire across social media. Though it is possible that garlic may have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence to suggest from the current coronavirus outbreak that eating this bulb will protect people from the virus.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Can pets spread COVID-19?

    There is no evidence to suggest pets, such as cats and dogs, can be infected or transmit the coronavirus. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water after touching your beloved moggy or pooch will help stop the spread of bacteria that they commonly carry, such as E. coli and salmonella.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Can the corona virus be transmitted via air mail?

    People receiving parcels from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, as the virus does not survive long on objects. Due to the poor survivability of the coronavirus on surfaces, there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Is there a vaccine yet?

    The new coronavirus needs its own vaccine. Pneumonia vaccines such as the pneumococcal and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine will not protect you against the coronavirus.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Do bleach products protect you?

    Bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform can kill the 2019-nCoV on hard surfaces; however, they have little or no impact if you put them on your skin.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Avoid direct contact!

    To avoid a coronavirus infection, always cook raw foods thoroughly. It is also advisable to avoid direct contact with people who are sick.

  • Infographic myth vs. fact coronavirus

    Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

    Keep your hands clean!

    Frequently washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent an infection. You can also use an alcohol-based sanitizing gel instead. If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow. If you have contracted the disease without knowing it, coughing or sneezing in this manner might help to reduce the spread.

    Author: Jessie Wingard


DW recommends

Could Iran become a new coronavirus epicenter?

Iran is scrambling to contain a coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to spin out of control. Lack of transparency and poor infrastructure are combining to create perfect conditions for the virus to spread. (26.02.2020)  

Investors flee from controversial pandemic bonds with coronavirus set to trigger payout

Pandemic bonds sound like a curious financial concept — but they were brought in by the World Bank in 2017 to help developing economies. Against the odds, the coronavirus outbreak may see investors lose money on them. (26.02.2020)  

Coronavirus: How can I protect myself from infection?

There is no reason to panic before a pandemic, but we can use the remaining time wisely. (25.02.2020)  

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web?

Rinse your nose with saline? Reject all packages delivered from China? The internet is full of misinformation about how to protect yourself from the new coronavirus. DW separates fact from fiction. (25.02.2020)  

Related content

Brasilien Brasilianer aus Wuhan auf Air Force Base Anapolis

COVID-19 updates: Germany facing a 'coronavirus epidemic' 26.02.2020

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.

Afghanistan Coronavirus Flughafen Kabul

World must prepare for potential COVID-19 pandemic says WHO 24.02.2020

The World Health Organization has warned that the world must brace for a potential pandemic. However, it says the outbreak can still be contained.

Italien Mailand | Vorsichtsmaßnahmen Coronavirus | Menschen mit Atemschutz

Coronavirus updates: 2 new German cases in separate states 25.02.2020

The number of cases in Italy continues to climb as Germany reports its first cases in two weeks. The US has slammed Iran and China for its handling of the outbreak. Get the latest developments here.

Advertisement

Germany

Coronavirus: Germany's contingency plans for tackling a possible pandemic

Germany pledges 15 million euros to Rohingya cause

Germany’s top court paves the way for assisted suicide

Germany: Carnival driver detained on suspicion of attempted murder