 Coronavirus: Germany weighs controversial triage issue | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 27.04.2020

Germany

Coronavirus: Germany weighs controversial triage issue

Who should get treatment — and who shouldn't? The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked debate in Germany about which patients should be admitted to intensive care units if there is a shortage of beds.

Members of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin

There's an ongoing debate in Germany about whether a law should be introduced to decide which patients are admitted to intensive care units if the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

Writer Peter Schneider, one of the leading intellectuals of the 1968 student protest movement, recently made a controversial contribution to the national discourse about medical ethics with regard to the pandemic. In an article for the daily Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, he wrote that if it came down to him needing a bed in the intensive care unit (ICU), he would not accept it.

That's unless, he continued, the death rate among COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit was lower than in the US state of New York.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, roughly 50% of all coronavirus patients who enter intensive care units in the state end up dying, German daily Tagesspiegel reported. In Germany it's 30%, according to DIVI, a German association for intensive care and emergency medicine that has been tracking COVID-19 cases requiring intensive-care treatment.

Jens Spahn visits a hospital wearing a mask (Reuters/F. Rumpenhorst)

Health Minister Jens Spahn (far right) has been urged to weigh in on the debate

Confronting ethical decisions 

So far, there has not been a shortage of ICU beds and there has been no need for any triage in Germany. According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), just under two-thirds of Germany's 30,000 ICU beds are currently in use.

However, the debate about how to prioritize medical services and supplies is intensifying, as Germans look to other European states where doctors have been faced with these ethical issues. In Spain, Italy and France, Europe's hardest-hit countries, some COVID-19 patients have been left to die in hospital corridors because ICUs were overwhelmed. Doctors were effectively forced to choose who should have a chance of survival on a ventilator, and who should not. 

No decision is not an option

Uwe Janssens, chief ICU physician at the St. Antonius Hospital in Eschweiler near Cologne, said such decisions are difficult but crucial.

"A decision has to be made in a critical situation when there are not enough ventilators," he said. "A decision has to be made because if it isn't, everyone dies."

Watch video 03:08

Battling COVID-19 in a German ICU

Janssens is also president of the German Interdisciplinary Association of Intensive Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine, which published a revised version of its clinical ethics recommendations on April 23.

He insists the recommendations underline the fact that when faced with such difficult decisions, the guiding principle of medics treating patients with severe COVID-19 must be the perceived chances of artificial respiration being successful. Underlying conditions, age, social background and disabilities should absolutely not play a role when making triage-related decisions.

"This is not about life expectancy in the medium or long term but about as many people as possible surviving," he told DW. "And by that we mean everyone: disabled people, old people, young people, those with dementia — all those who have a real chance of surviving."

But Green party lawmaker Corinna Rüffer is skeptical. "If doctors follow the guidelines of professional societies, many disabled people won't have a chance of treatment that keeps them alive," she said. Speaking recently in the German parliament, she said patients would be "sorted" on a "scale of infirmity," meaning young disabled people who needed full-time assistance would be at a disadvantage.

Watch video 02:35

Merkel praised for crisis response

Parliament has a 'duty'

Jürgen Dusel, the federal government's commissioner for matters relating to persons with disabilities, has also called on parliament to act, saying it was its "duty to draft regulations that were in accordance with constitutional law."

Janssens said the legal issue was problematic, because Germany's "Basic Law does not have any provisions for such a situation." He added that such a law would be "the worst of all options."

Though Janssens said he understood disabled people's fears that they would be at a disadvantage, he insisted they had nothing to worry about and pointed out that a person with Down syndrome would receive the same treatment as anyone else.

"It's important that this debate leads to us being trusted."

State cannot put a value on human life

The German Ethics Council has highlighted another concern, saying that a triage-related law would be limited.

"The state cannot put a value on a human life and cannot decide whose life should be saved in a difficult situation," it said in a statement released in March, pointing instead to the recommendations of professional associations.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn underlined this view in his short response to Rüffer in parliament, saying there was no need to draft laws on "this question of medical ethics."

  • Shop workers in Germany paint the word Start on the ground to show shoppers where to begin lining up. The store is reopening after the coronavirus lockdown and is helping customers to remember social distancing.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    On your marks, get set ...

    After a month of life under lockdown, Germans are regaining a few freedoms. But they are doing so in patchwork fashion. The 16 individual states are responsible for lifting their lockdowns. The biggest change is that all shops under 800 square meters (8,610 square feet) are allowed to open their doors from April 20. But shoppers in some states — such as Berlin — will have to wait a little longer.

  • Shoppers take to the streets in Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia, after Germany allowed stores under 800 square meters to open in a loosening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Some shoppers are wearing facemasks.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Getting out and about

    Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), was one of the states to allow stores to open right away. Shoppers in Bonn appeared to take full advantage. NRW has also gone a baby-step further than other states, allowing large stores specializing in maternity products to open up.

  • Cyclists line up outside a bike shop in Dinslaken, North Rhine-Westphalia, after it reopened following Germany's coronavirus lockdown. Bike stores, book stores and car dealerships are being allowed to reopen across the country.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    On your bike

    Cyclists looking for a new purchase were already lining up outside a bike shop in Dinslaken, NRW, after it reopened on Monday. Bike stores, bookstores and car dealerships throughout Germany are allowed to welcome customers again, no matter the shops' size.

  • A lifestyle store in Ludwigsburg, Saxony-Anhalt, welcomes customers again after the coronavirus lockdown in Germany with a banner and discounts.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Back in business

    Store owners were just as delighted to welcome back customers, with some launching spring sales to try and tempt a few more inside. A lifestyle store in Ludwigsburg, Saxony-Anhalt, put up a banner reading, "We are back! Nice to see you again."

  • A school in Dresden, Saxony, is allowing older pupils back into classrooms so they can prepare for their school-leavers exams. Schools in Saxony, Brandenburg and Berlin are allowed to reopen if they abide by social distancing measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Back to school

    Pupils are slowly being allowed back in through school gates. The states of Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony are permitting older students to return on Monday for classes to prepare them for their school-leaving exams, as well as the tests themselves. Most areas of Germany are targeting May 4 as the day to open schools more widely, but Bavaria, one of the hardest hit states, will wait until May 11.

  • A zoo employee at Safariland Stukenbrock feeds an eland antelope. The park is one of the first to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown in Germany.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Zoos and museums to open doors

    Animals have had a month off as zoos and safari parks were closed by Germany's lockdown. But some states are ready to allow visitors to return. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Rhineland-Palatinate are all permitting zoos to open to some extent. In these and other states people will be able to visit museums again.

  • An employee of a furniture store in Pulheim, North Rhine-Westphalia, wears a mask as she arranges products on the shelf. The requirement to wear a face mask is being introduced in several German states to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Masks will become more prevalent

    Some people have been wearing masks out of choice, but in certain regions they will become a more common sight. There is no nationwide requirement to wear them, but some states are introducing one. From April people using busses and trains and going into shops in Saxony will need something to cover their noses and mouths. Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will follow with similar measures.

  • Two employees at a store in Dinslaken, North Rhine-Westphalia mark out where customers can stand to ensure they are socially distancing. The store is reopening following the coronavirus lockdown in Germany.

    Coronavirus: Life returns to Germany as lifting of lockdown begins

    Keep your distance

    What won't change are social distancing guidelines. No matter where they are, Germans are still being encouraged to keep 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) away from people they don't live with. Stores that are reopening are marking this distance in various ways to help customers keep clear of one another.

    Author: Alex Matthews


