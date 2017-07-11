Coronavirus: Germany 'very far away from normality'

The German health minister on Wednesday said he could not envisage a relaxation of coronavirus measures when the current set of restrictions expires on January 10.

Jens Spahn said he could see no end to the lockdown currently in place as the country reported a record number of COVID-19 fatalities for the previous 24 hours.

Germany registered 1,129 coronavirus-related deaths over the past day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of infectious diseases in Berlin said early on Wednesday. A further 22,459 new infections were recorded for the period.

"These figures prove just how brutally the virus is still pummeling us," said Spahn, adding that any return to normality was still far off.

Spahn said expected Germany to experience the "quietest New Year's Eve" in living memory, as the need to reduce contacts became clear. "1,129 families will be mourning during New Year's," he said, referring to the day's fatalities.

Will there be a lockdown extension?

Even after January 10, said Spahn, there would still need to be significant limitation on the number of contacts that people had.

On the question of whether schools and day care centers could be opened, he said this would need to be decided at a meeting of the federal government and state premiers on January 5.

Spahn said he did not wish to anticipate the outcome but that, in case of doubt, he would "rather have one week too long now than one week too little."

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Deserted Kurfürstendamm Usually, Berlin's famous Kurfürstendamm boulevard is among the capital's busiest shopping streets, bustling with locals and tourists alike — especially during the Christmas season. This year, however, is anything but usual. Most shops have shut in line with the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Christmas market canceled Normally, at the nearby Breitscheidplatz square, the Christmas market is teeming with visitors. This year, it has been called off. The market — located in the heart of what was once West Berlin — became the target of an Islamist terror attack in 2016 that left 12 people dead. Strict safety precautions have since been introduced.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Window shopping only Berlin's Kaufhaus des Westens, situated at the eastern end of Kurfürstendamm avenue, is among Germany's most famous department stores. All floors, except for the famed food department, are closed. The government has promised businesses financial compensation for the month of December, though many are still waiting for the money.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Empty streets in central Hamburg Things look similarly bleak in Hamburg, Germany's second-most populous city. Few, if any, locals are frequenting the shopping district around Mönckebergstrasse. Retailers here expect the second lockdown — slated to last until January 10 — to cause a marked drop in sales.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Police patrols in Freiburg The quaint, southwestern city of Freiburg near the Black Forest is known for its quality of life. On December 12, the state of Baden-Württemberg imposed daytime curfews, mandating locals to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. Nighttime curfews are stricter still. Police in Freiburg and elsewhere enforce the new rules.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Ban on public drinking During the Christmas season, Munich's Marienplatz and Karlsplatz squares are usually crowded with groups of people enjoying cups of mulled wine. But in an effort to curb coronavirus infections, the Bavarian capital has banned the public consumption of alcohol.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Bavaria in lockdown Empty streets are all that can be found in Munich's historic Kreuzviertel neighborhood. Bavaria has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the state, public life has quieted down considerably. A recent poll by public broadcaster ARD nevertheless found that 69% of Germans agree with the tough lockdown measures.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Infection spike in Saxony The eastern state of Saxony has recorded some of Germany's highest coronavirus infections. On Friday, the district of Bautzen reported over 700 new cases per 100,000 residents in just one week. Reichenstrasse, Bautzen's busiest boulevard, is practically empty these days.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Mandatory masks Masks have been mandatory in Saxony's capital, Dresden, for quite some time. This past weekend, the state government further tightened its coronavirus restrictions. Now, supermarkets are limited to selling essential products only — items such as clothing, books or toys must be taken off the shelves to encourage social distancing.

Coronavirus: Empty streets and squares amid Germany's second lockdown Eerily quiet Rarely since the fall of the Berlin Wall has the area surrounding the capital's Brandenburg Gate been this empty. This is unlikely to change any time soon, with tourists absent and the major New Year's Eve celebration canceled — the country's biggest annual event of this kind, which is broadcast globally. This year, Germans will have to be content with a New Year's Eve countdown on television. Author: Friedel Taube



The goal, he said, was to deal with infections over a longer period of time and preventGermany's health system from being inundated with new cases.

Push for EU approval of Oxford vaccine

Meanwhile, Spahn said he hoped for "a quick and thorough examination" of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and Astrazeneca vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

That came after British regulators cleared the vaccine for use in the UK earlier on Wednesday.

