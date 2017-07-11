Coronavirus: Germany urges reduction in social contacts

The federal government and states have stopped short of issuing tighter COVID-19 restrictions. They did appeal to people in Germany to limit social contact. But Chancellor Merkel says she would have gone further still.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the country's 16 states postponed a decision on new lockdown measures until next week, following a summit via video conference Monday.
The aim is to curb the persistently high number of fresh COVID-19 infections.
According to Merkel, state premiers didn't want to see a tightening of restrictions before next week.
Merkel admitted that case numbers in Germany "were stabilizing, but too slowly" to justify lifting restrictions. Germany confirmed 10,824 new infections Monday, when figures are usually lower as fewer tests are carried out at the weekend. A peak was reached on Friday with 23,542 new reported cases.
All people considered vulnerable will be eligible once a week for one heavy duty respirator mask, also known as FFP2.
Merkel wanted stricter rules on households meeting but talks resulted in appeals to citizens to reduce social contacts after pressure from states. The restrictions on the table for further talks next include:
Merkel warned during her video address Saturday that 'the winter ahead will still demand a lot from everyone'
Germany this month imposed a set of measures dubbed a "lockdown light" to rein in the second wave of the pandemic. While bars and restaurants are closed, schools and shops so far remain open.
As a result, numbers of new infections are no longer growing exponentially, but a decrease of infection numbers is not yet foreseeable, the document said.
After the pandemic began, 520,000 COVID-19 cases were detected in Germany by the end of October, but numbers spiked by 50% to 780,000 cases in the first two weeks of November. In the same period, the number of COVID-19-intensive care patients in German hospitals increased by 70%, leading to regional bottlenecks.
On November 23, the chancellor and the regional state heads will meet again and possibly decide further measures, taking into account the development of infection numbers by then.
