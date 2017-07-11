Coronavirus digest: Germany announces new travel warnings for European regions

The German Foreign Ministry announced new travel warnings late Wednesday for high-risk regions throughout Europe. In France, existing warnings will be extended to the island Corsica, Ile-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Travelers to Switzerland are warned against visiting the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, while the censure also applies to the Czech capital of Prague and parts of Croatia.

Additionally, the blanket travel warning for around 160 non-European countries will only be extended until the end of September, after which authorities will evaluate each country individually.

Latest developments around the world

The global death toll has passed 900,000, with nearly 28 million confirmed cases. The country with the most coronavirus deaths is the United States with over 190,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil and India.

Americas

The coronavirus can directly invade the brain, causing headaches, confusion and delirium in some patients, according to a study led by Yale immunologist Akiko Iwasaki.

According to the paper, the virus is able to replicate inside the brain, and its presence starves nearby cells of oxygen. The research is, however, still preliminary but offers new evidence to support what was previously an untested theory.

Asia

India has seen another record daily increase in cases, reporting 95,735 new infections within 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the number of people known to have infections is now at 4,465,863. India also reported 1,172 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 75,062.

Some experts have warned that India's outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus leaves the cities and spreads to smaller towns and villages.

South Korea has approved a supplementary budget of 7.8 trillion won ($6.6 billion/€5.6 billion) to aid struggling small businesses and households.

The supplementary budget, the fourth of its kind this year, comes on top of 277 trillion won in stimulus pledged so far to prevent a steep economic downturn.

The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) has said that 19 of its wrestlers have tested positive for coronavirus, just days before the next major tournament is due to start.

The JSA added that 12 of those infected had been hospitalized but with only mild symptoms. It made no mention of any plans to cancel the tournament.

