Coronavirus: Germany toughens restrictions as it enters 'decisive' phase

Germany on Wednesday announced tougher new restrictions on public life as it enters a "decisive" stage in its efforts to combat a surge in coronavirus infections.

The federal and state governments have agreed on "considerable restrictions" on contact between citizens in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Limits will be imposed on the numbers of people at private events if an area records more than 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days, and even more stringent caps if that number exceeds 50.

The measures were agreed following an eight-hour meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers.

"I am convinced that what we do now will be decisive for how we come through this pandemic," Merkel said.

"We are already in a phase of exponential growth, the daily numbers show that," she added.

Merkel appealed to the country's younger citizens, urging them to avoid parties for now so that they can enjoy life later. "We must call especially on young people to do without a few parties now in order to have a good life tomorrow or the day after," she said.

The meeting was called as the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country hit 5,000 on Wednesday – a level not seen since strict social distancing measures were imposed on Europe's biggest economy in the spring.

"We've come a long way. But whether it's enough remains to be seen," said Bavarian state premier Markus Söder.

Read more: Cologne Pride takes place on bikes under fresh coronavirus restrictions

What new restrictions are Germans facing?

It has been reported that a limit of 10 participants and two households is to be placed on private events occurring in those parts of Germany deemed COVID-19 hotspots.

Merkel and the state premiers have also decided to close pubs and restaurants in these hotspots by 11 p.m.

The 16 federal states could not reach a consensus regarding visitors from the hotspots within Germany so a decision on the issue has been postponed until November 8.

The hotspots have been defined as areas that record 50 new infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Rules on face masks have also been tightened.

Several cities around Germany have already reached this higher limit, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Cologne.

Merkel also announced Germany's plans to help any businesses hit by the new rules.

Following the meeting, Merkel warned that further restrictions could be imposed if the current upwards trajectory in new case numbers continues.

Merkel has repeatedly said she wants to avoid renewed shutdown of social and economic life like in spring.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany's confusing patchwork of restrictions

Flu shots equally important

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's disease control agency RKI, meanwhile urged vulnerable groups to get their seasonal flu shots this year to avoid overwhelming the health system with both flu and COVID-19 illnesses.

"We're in a situation where I think we can still flatten the exponential growth but for that we all need to make an effort," he said.

Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Wednesday that Germany has ordered an additional 6 million doses of flu vaccine so that as many people as possible can have access to the shot.

The new order brings the total of flu vaccine doses up to 26 million, which is almost twice as many as were used last season, Spahn said.

More to come...

Watch video 02:39 Share Berlin nightlife curfew hits bars Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jpya Berlin bars badly hit by new coronavirus curfew

kmm, jsi/dr (dpa, AFP, Reuters)