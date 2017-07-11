Coronavirus: Germany to ramp up quarantine checks on travelers returning from high-risk areas

German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that Germany will intensify checks on travelers returning from high-risk areas, after data showed that more than 40% of new infections were contracted overseas.

Random checks are already being carried out, he said, but "these are to be intensified" to make sure that travelers are abiding by quarantine rules.

"As a measure to achieve this, the federal cabinet has decided to increase digitalization. Digital boarding passes for air travel, for example, should help to reduce the workload of local health authorities."

After the end of the main travel season, authorities are expected to implement a "strengthened quarantine regime" for entries from high-risk areas, he said.

"At a time when the number of new infections in Germany is low, it is important to prevent the virus from spreading within the country through returning travelers."

With autumn and winter nearing, Spahn added, hospitals and nursing homes in particular need to be even more strongly protected against the virus.

On Monday, Spahn agreed with his 16 counterparts at the state level to new rules that would require such people to self-isolate for at least five days upon their return. The suggested policy change is set to be discussed in a video conference between Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers on Thursday.

Spahn also cited a shortage in testing facilities, as the number of tests conducted in the country has surged due to new regulations requiring travelers returning from high-risk areas to be tested. Under the proposal, testing would no longer be freely available for returning travelers after the summer season. Instead, travelers would have to foot the cost of their own tests and provide negative results at the end of their five-day quarantine.

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry is expected to extend the coronavirus travel warning for more than 160 countries outside of Europe until September 14.

Germany has recently seen a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with health officials warning of an impending second wave.

The country reported 1,576 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 236,429, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. The reported death toll rose by three bringing the total to 9,280.

