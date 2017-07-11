Coronavirus: Germany should not ease lockdown over Christmas, says top doctor

Uwe Janssens, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine told DW on Friday that easing lockdown restrictions would put a huge strain on the healthcare system.
"We currently have infection rates above 20,000 per day," Janssens explained. "And although we have a lot of intensive care beds in Germany, there is a great strain on the intensive care units at the moment."
This week, Germany announced an extension of lockdown measures until December 20. But restrictions are expected to loosen over Christmas, allowing more family members to meet.
"We understand that people will meet together, but we really think it is not a good idea to allow 10 people to come together," Janssens said, citing the number that Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned in her announcement of the way forward on Wednesday.
Dr Uwe Janssens thinks the Christmas easing of lockdown will lead to a spike in infections
Families at risk
The chancellor urged people to voluntarily self-isolate before seeing relatives at Christmas, especially if visiting vulnerable people, and asked employers to show flexibility at that time of year.
But Janssens still believes that family gatherings could be a catalyst for infections.
"We fear there will be new and rising infections in these families," he said. "We know that will happen. We know it from Thanksgiving Day in Canada (October 12), where families came together. And as a result, infection rates rose up again."
Many opponents of the relaxed restrictions say that Germany's intensive care units will be overwhelmed, which Janssens expects.
"We will have a heavy load afterwards, two weeks later on intensive care units," he explained. "The pandemic is not over here."
Restrictions until 2021
Germany passed more than a million cases since the pandemic began on Thursday. While the exponential rise in cases appears to have been curbed for now, daily infection rates and deaths remain high.
Restrictions are expected to remain until at least January, according to officials, with certain decisions handed down to local authorities.
There is still a chance the Christmas mini-amnesty, currently slated to last from December 23 to January 1, will be revoked.
Christmas shine despite the coronavirus: Germany's cities are festively lit
Lübeck
The Holstentor Gate without a twinkling light? Unthinkable! The seasonal decorations in the old town of Lübeck with Christmas trees, fairy lights and garlands create a pre-Christmas atmosphere, even if the traditional Christmas market had to be cancelled.
Hamburg
In many major German cities, the boulevards are festively illuminated in the pre-Christmas period, like the trees on the Jungfernstieg quay in Hamburg. Instead of Christmas markets, individual stalls have been set up in the Hanseatic city.
Lüneburg
Christmas spirit despite coronavirus restrictions is also the theme in the Hanseatic city of Lüneburg in Lower Saxony. The markets have also been cancelled here. Instead, the festive lighting in Lüneburg's alleys and in front of the town hall (picture) is intended to put strollers in a festive mood.
Berlin
The German capital's many neighborhoods usually have their own Christmas market. The big markets like the one at Charlottenburg Palace or on the Gendarmenmarkt have been cancelled long ago; smaller ones may still have some stalls. What definitely remains are the illuminated boulevards, including Unter den Linden, Tauentzienstrasse (photo) and Friedrichstrasse.
Leipzig
The pre-Christmas season 2020 is very different, as can be seen from the emptiness on the large squares in city centers. They can also become more radiant, like the Christmas-lit Augustusplatz in Leipzig. The cups for mulled wine usually sold at the Christmas market can be purchased online this year, the city says.
Münster
Sometimes an illuminated Christmas tree is enough to mark the festive season. When the medieval center has been so charmingly reconstructed as around the Prinzipalmarkt in Münster, a Westphalian town, the city can only profit from it, maybe not from sales revenues, but in terms of atmosphere.
Bochum
Bochum is also sparkling. And the elk family on the central Dr.-Ruer-Platz square has grown, and developed into a small pack. By the way, some retailers of the cancelled Christmas market were able to move into empty stores to offer their goods.
Frankfurt
In front of the city hall, on the central Römerberg in Frankfurt, a lonely pine tree is a reminder that the Christmas market had to be cancelled in the banking metropolis as well. This year's Christmas tree is a 21-meter (69-foot) spruce from the Gröbminger Land in Austria. The impressive tree actually had to be cut down for a stream restoration.
Mainz
In Rhineland-Palatinate, too, fairy lights and Christmas trees are to create an atmosphere to make up for the Christmas markets that were cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions. In Mainz, fairy lights on the market square in front of the 1,000-year-old St. Martin's Cathedral make the unusual emptiness a little more bearable.
Nuremberg
Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is probably the most famous Christmas market in Germany. From the gallery of the Frauenkirche (photo), the "Christ Child" was supposed to open the market in 2020. In a video message, the actress who plays the traditional role said after the cancellation: "We will not let this spoil our enjoyment. There is so much that gives us joy, happiness and warmth."
