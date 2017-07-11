Coronavirus: Germany sees record daily increase in new cases

Germany saw a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, reporting 6,638 new infections and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Germany's previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28. The country also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,710.

By European standards, Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates so far during the pandemic, but the number of new daily cases has jumped in recent weeks, bringing infections to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

The alarming surge in cases came just hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the state premiers of Germany's 16 federal states to decide on and reveal tougher restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Merkel also warned that there could be over 19,000 new infections per day if the trends continue. The country's leaders on Wednesday announced new curfews for bars and restaurants in areas deemed hotspots, as well as new restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in public and private settings.

At the meeting, Merkel called on young people to abstain from holding parties to prevent a further increase in cases.

"We must call especially on young people to do without a few parties now in order to have a good life tomorrow or the day after," she said.

At the same meeting, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder warned that Germany could be close to a second lockdown.

"We are much closer to a second lockdown than we might want to believe," he said. "It is perhaps not five to midnight but rather the stroke of midnight."

