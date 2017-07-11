Coronavirus: Germany recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for under-65s only

Germany's vaccine commission STIKO said on Thursday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jab should only be administered to people aged 64 and under.

The panel of medical experts cited a lack of data regarding the vaccine's effectiveness for older people.

"There is currently insufficient data to assess the efficacy of the vaccine for persons aged 65 years and older," the scientific committee said in the resolution made available by the German Health Ministry.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage," it added.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to rule on Friday over whether to authorize AstraZeneca's vaccine, jointly developed with the University of Oxford.

Shortfall of doses

On Wednesday, the European Union aired its frustrations with AstraZeneca, suggesting the pharmaceutical giant was reneging on its agreement to supply the bloc with vaccine doses.

The dismay with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant comes as Germany admitted it faces a shortfall of vaccines that could continue until April, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

