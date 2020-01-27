Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China

Germany is considering joining other western countries in evacuating people from China as the deadly coronavirus claims more victims.

"We are checking and preparing for all options, that means we are also considering a possible evacuation of all those willing to leave," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Berlin.

A consular team is being sent from Beijing to Wuhan this evening to meet Germans on the ground.

Maas also said that a government crisis management team was about to meet in his ministry to discuss further steps, with experts from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's leading public health institute.

"All citizens should keep up with the Foreign Ministry travel advice, which is being updated daily," he added. "Travelers should consider delaying or canceling non-essential journeys to China."

More to follow...