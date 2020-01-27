 Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China | News | DW | 27.01.2020

News

Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China

Germany may evacuate its citizens from China because of the spreading coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He also urged Germans not to make any "unnecessary trips" to China.

A security personnel checks a passenger's temperature at a subway station in Guangzhou

Germany is considering joining other western countries in evacuating people from China as the deadly coronavirus claims more victims.

"We are checking and preparing for all options, that means we are also considering a possible evacuation of all those willing to leave," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Berlin.

A consular team is being sent from Beijing to Wuhan, where the virus broke out, this evening to meet Germans in the area.

Maas also said that a government crisis management team was about to meet this afternoon in his ministry to discuss further steps, with experts from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's leading public health institute.

"All citizens should keep up with the Foreign Ministry travel advice, which is being updated daily," he added. "Travelers should consider delaying or canceling non-essential journeys to China."

Borrell added that the EU Commission was coordinating with member states over its response to the outbreak, with a health ministers' summit being organized.

Read more: Coronavirus: What you need to know

Wuhan - a city in the grip of coronavirus

