Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China

Germany is planning to join other western countries in evacuating people from China as the deadly coronavirus claims more victims.

"We are checking and preparing for all options, that means we are also considering a possible evacuation of all those willing to leave," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Berlin.

The number of German citizens currently in the city was estimated to be "in double figures," Maas said. A ministry spokeswoman told the DPA news agency that there are around 90 Germans living in Wuhan.

These were "citizens who live, work, study, or are married," she said. "We have no indication at the moment that any Germans are affected by the illness."

A consular team is being sent from Beijing to Wuhan, where the virus broke out, this evening to get an idea of the situation on the ground.

Maas also said that a government crisis management team is currently meeting in his ministry to discuss further steps, with experts from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's leading public health body, being consulted.

"All citizens should keep up with the Foreign Ministry travel advice, which is being updated daily," he added. "Travelers should consider delaying or canceling non-essential journeys to China."

Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Lunar New Year The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.



First cases in Europe

Borrell added that the EU Commission was coordinating with member states over its response to the outbreak, with a health ministers' summit being organized to establish how suspected cases would be dealt with and reported. He said the EU was also in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO).

France has confirmed three cases of the virus, which has killed over 80 people in China and infected at least 2,800 people. Both France and the US, which has also had a handful of confirmed cases, are also organizing evacuations.

A few cases have also been confirmed in several Asian countries, as well as Australia and Canada.

