Coronavirus: Germany opens up AstraZeneca COVID vaccines for all adults

AstraZeneca jabs will no longer be limited to people aged 60 and older, German federal and state officials agreed on Thursday.

People will also no longer have to wait 12 weeks to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced. The second dose can be delivered as soon as four weeks after the first.

"This means that when it comes to vaccinations in doctors' surgeries, it is the doctors who decide who is to be vaccinated and when," Spahn said. It is now a matter of being able to "exercise more pragmatic flexibility."

The news news came as a bill to loosen restrictions for vaccinated people passed the lower house of Germany's parliament.

The nationwide scheme still requires final approval. Once passed, it will provide unified rules on the AstraZeneca vaccine that have varied slightly from state to state.

For other vaccines, the vaccination priority order will continue to apply, with vulnerable groups being immunised first. According to the federal government, this prioritization will probably be lifted in June.

Children to be offered vaccine by August

Under the scheme, Germany will also aim to offer vaccines to all children aged 12 and over by the end of August, once the European medical regulator approves a vaccine for younger people.

All 12- to 18-year-olds will be offered vaccines in the summer "on the condition of the expected approval, if nothing unforeseen happens," Spahn said.

About 8.6% of the German population is fully vaccinated against the vaccine, and 30% have had at least one vaccine.

aw/rs (dpa, Reuters)