Coronavirus: Germany opens up AstraZeneca COVID vaccines for all adults

AstraZeneca jabs will no longer be limited to people aged 60 and older, German federal and state officials agreed on Thursday.

People will also no longer have to wait 12 weeks to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced. The second dose can be delivered as soon as four weeks after the first.

"This means that when it comes to vaccinations in doctors' surgeries, it is the doctors who decide who is to be vaccinated and when," Spahn said. It is now a matter of being able to "exercise more pragmatic flexibility."

The news news came as a bill to loosen restrictions for vaccinated people passed the lower house of Germany's parliament.

The nationwide scheme still requires final approval. Once passed, it will provide unified rules on the AstraZeneca vaccine that have varied slightly from state to state.

About 8.6% of the German population is fully vaccinated against the vaccine, and 30% have had at least one vaccine.

aw/rs (dpa, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details emerge.