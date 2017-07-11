Coronavirus: Germany mulls new measures amid omicron spike

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and leaders of the country's 16 states will discuss the COVID-19 situation in Germany during a video conference on Friday.

Ahead of the conference, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach called for stricter measures.

Lauterbach said the restaurant business is "a problem area," explaining in an interview with broadcaster RTL that "you often sit for hours without a mask." He said better protection was needed against potential infection in such situations, and did not rule out additional contact restrictions.

According to a draft proposal seen by DW, an expert panel recommended several new measures to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

The panel, consisting of a range of medical experts, believes that omicron would soon become the dominant variant in Germany.

Although several studies have shown omicron to be less severe, experts warned it could spread faster, leading to a "considerable burden and regional overload" of hospitals.

What are the proposed measures?

Stricter social distancing regulations might be enforced in bars and restaurants.

Experts proposed that access to restaurants be limited to people who can provide evidence of either a booster shot or a current negative COVID-19 test.

Scholz and the states leaders also are expected to consider shortening required quarantine or self-isolation periods, which are currently as long as 14 days.

Another proposed measure exempts those who had received a booster shot from the need to self-isolate for 14 days after contact with someone who tested positive.

"The booster vaccination will provide the best protection against the omicron variant," the expert panel said.

Shorter quarantine periods were also considered for "critical" workers, such as police, emergency and medical services.

The existing rule that private gatherings of vaccinated and recovered persons with a maximum of 10 persons are allowed could remain in place, according to the proposal.

What is the COVID situation in Germany?

Germany has a lower rate of vaccination compared to some European countries: 71.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 40.9% have received a booster shot.

Scholz's government has set a vaccination goal of 80% and hopes to administer 30 million booster shots by the end of January.

On Thursday, the country recorded 64,340 new coronavirus infections, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The death toll grew by 443 to reach 113,368.

